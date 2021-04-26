Daily COVID-19 cases return to triple digits in London

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in the London area has returned to three digits.

The Middlesex London Health Unit recorded 100 new infections on Monday. This is an increase from 90 on Sunday and 82 on Saturday. Also, on the 17th day of this month, the number of daily cases has increased to more than 100.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 9,993 COVID-19 cases in London and Middlesex County.

No additional deaths were reported on Monday, with 196 local deaths. Up to 8,830 cases have been resolved, and 967 are still active.

Since Friday, there have been 92 cases, including variants of concern identified in the region, for a total of 1,561 cases. The B.1.1.7 variant that occurred in the United Kingdom currently accounts for 1,559 cases, but there are two cases on P.1. Variant from Brazil. Another 242 people were tested positive for the mutation.

Hospitalizations in the area are increasing, with 90 people being admitted to the London Health Science Center (LHSC) with the virus. Of them, 37 are listed in the intensive care unit. LHSC announced last week that it would open more than half a dozen additional critical care beds as it expects to receive more patients from the overwhelming hospitals at COVID hotspots.

The outbreak remains in five regional schools, two day care, and seven Western University residences.

Currently, there are no medical facilities in cities or countries where the virus is active.

New cases in Elgin and Oxford counties increased by 65 on Monday. This number includes infections identified on both Saturday and Sunday, as Southwestern Public Health no longer updates the COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend. With the latest cases, the total number of cases in the two counties is 3,340. The death toll remained unchanged at age 76. There was one outbreak at Caressant Care Bonnie Place, an elderly facility in St. Thomas. Five people were infected there, including three residents and two staff. According to the health unit, the total number of cases resolved was 3,104, with 160 known active cases remaining in the two counties.

In the state, an additional 3,510 new infections were reported as the number of people with COVID-19 who depended on ventilators for breathing reached nearly twice the level of the second wave.

Public health officials said new cases on Monday were down from 3,947 recorded on Sunday and 4,094 recorded on Saturday.

The areas with the latest cases were Toronto at 1,015, Peel at 909, York at 391, Durham at 244, and Ottawa at 206.

According to the state’s daily epidemiological summary, Ontario identified 2,030 cases of B.1.1.7. The total number of variants for the last 24 hours is 54,436. Four more cases of the P.1 variant were found for a total of 352, but the number of new cases for the B.1.351 variant decreased by two to a total of 162.

The daily epidemiological summary does not currently list the B.1.617 variants originally found in India. However, Public Health Ontario confirmed 36 cases including its stock on Friday.

The total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began is currently 448,861.

Twenty-four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours to increase the state’s death to 7,935.

In Ontario hospitals, there are 2,271 patients with COVID-19, an increase of 145. This includes 877 patients in the intensive care unit and 605 patients on mechanical ventilation. The number of people in the ICU state has doubled since the beginning of April, but now the number of people using ventilators is nearly double the peak of the second wave. ..

The number of resolved cases has increased to 400,340. Currently, there are 40,586 known viral activity cases in Ontario.

Over the last 24 hours, 33,800 COVID-19 tests have been processed. The current positive rate in Ontario has risen to 10.9 percent. This is the highest positive rate since April 2020, when the number of tests processed is much smaller.

The state received 4,696,211 COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday night. More than 361,166 people in Ontario have received a second vaccination that is considered fully vaccinated.