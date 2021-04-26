Studies show conditions associated with serious Covid results





A national survey of 20,000 patients has identified a fundamental condition associated with the more serious consequences of Covid-19. The confirmed conditions were chronic heart disease, chronic neurological condition, chronic kidney disease and cancer. Medically obese patients with a body mass index of 40 or higher were also at increased risk. The study investigated both hospital and community cases and covered the first wave of last year, from March to July. This was done by the Royal College of Surgeons of the Irish University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Health Service Executive Health Protection Surveillance Center. The story of the latest coronavirus The latest vaccination figures show that by Saturday, 398,072 people had been fully vaccinated under the Covid-19 vaccination program. By then, a total of 987,681 people had received the first dose. The total number of doses issued was 1,385 million. So far, more than 134,800 people aged 16-69, who are at very high risk, have been given the first dose, and 46,500 people aged 60-69 have been given the first dose. People aged 61 can register for the vaccine today on the HSE website or by calling the HSE helpline at 1850 24 1850. HSE states that about 25,000 people have registered for vaccination today. To date, the total number of registrations between the ages of 61 and 69 is 255,744, most of which is via the HSE portal. Registration for 60-year-olds will open tomorrow. # COVID vaccine Registration is available for 61 year olds. Get vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine. The fastest and easiest way to register is online-you need:

👤 PPSN

IrEircode

📱 Mobile phone number

✉️ Email address

Register here ➡️https://t.co/nTNxEKexNZ pic.twitter.com/TPNDalHfPO — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 26, 2021 Meanwhile, further relaxation of the Covid-19 Level 5 restriction will come into effect today. The government is considering plans to resume this week further in May. HSE seems to say that more than 42,900 people have taken the Covid-19 test at one of the walk-in centers since its opening. Of these, 1,461 or 3.4% tested positive. The center is free, no reservations required and is for people without symptoms. A new walk-in center opened today at Castletown House in Celbridge, Kildare. Starting Wednesday, a walk-in test service will be operational in Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly. Dublin Walk Insights. It has been operating in Liberty’s (St. Catharines Community Sports Center), Coolock (Parnel’s GAA Club) and Mulhuddart (Cam) for over a week. ann Naomh Peregrine) has been extended and will continue to operate until later this week. In Northern Ireland, the Ministry of Health reported today an additional 73 cases of Covid-19 and one more death. The official death toll is currently 2,143. The average 7-day incidence per 100,000 people is currently 36.9. Currently, the highest percentage area is 74.6 Mid Ulster, and the lowest area remains Ards and North Down at 11.8 per 100,000 population.







