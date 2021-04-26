Researchers report that malaria vaccine candidates are 77% effective in trials







Disclosure: The authors report that the Phase IIb trial was funded by the EDCTP2 program, which was funded by a European Union grant.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to the results of a phase 2b trial published in, malaria vaccine candidates were up to 77% effective in children 5 to 17 months after a 12-month follow-up. LancetPreprint server. The findings are from a randomized clinical trial conducted in Burkina Faso, which accounts for approximately 3% of all malaria cases in Africa. According to WHO..The study is reported as follows: The lancet. Most cases of malaria occur in Africa. Anopheles gambie Mosquitoes are important vectors. Source: CDC.gov/James Gathany

The vaccine is said to be the first vaccine to meet the WHO Malaria Vaccine Technology Roadmap goal of at least 75% efficacy. Mehreen S. Datoo, MRCPFrom Oxford University, and colleagues. “Malaria is one of the leading causes of child mortality in Africa,” said Health Minister Burkina Faso. Charlemagne orthat isDoraogo, MDAccording to a press release issued by the University of Oxford, he said. “We have helped test various new vaccine candidates in Burkina Faso. These new data show that the approval of a very useful new malaria vaccine may occur in the coming years. It will be a very important new tool for controlling malaria and saving many lives. “ The double-blind, randomized controlled trial included 450 children recruited from the Nanoro area of ​​Burkina Faso, which includes 24 villages and a population of 65,000. Participants were divided into three groups. The first two groups received a vaccine called R21 / Matrix-M and either a low-dose or high-dose adjuvant. The control group was vaccinated against rabies.The dose was administered from May to early August 2019 — — Before the peak of the malaria season. After 12 months, the vaccine was 77% (95% CI, 67% -84%) effective and 71% (95% CI, 59% -79%) effective among participants in the high-dose adjuvant group. It was calculated to be. Low dose adjuvant group. The authors of the study, in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India, are currently working with the Serum Institute of India for a Phase 3 license to assess the large-scale safety and efficacy of the vaccine, currently in four African countries for 5 to 36 months We are looking for 4,800 children. According to the WHO, malaria infected an estimated 229 million people in 2019, killing more than 400,000. Over 90% of cases occur in Africa. WHO last week Pilot program Launched in 2019, more than 1.7 million malaria vaccines RTS, S / AS01 (GlaxoSmithKline) have been administered in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. The goal of this program is to vaccinate approximately 360,000 children each year in three countries. reference: Given MS, etc. SSRN. 2021; doi: 10.2139 /ssrn.3830681. Oxford University. The malaria vaccine will be the first to meet the WHO-specified 75% efficacy target. https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2021-04-23-malaria-vaccine-becomes-first-achieve-who-specified-75-efficacy-goal.. Accessed on April 26, 2021. WHO. The RTS and S malaria vaccines have been delivered to more than 650,000 children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi through a groundbreaking pilot program. https://www.who.int/news/item/20-04-2021-rts-s-malaria-vaccine-reaches-more-than-650-000-children-in-ghana-kenya-and-malawi- Breakthrough pilot program.. Accessed on April 26, 2021.

