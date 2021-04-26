A local librarian helping to afflict unvaccinated elderly people

Is there anything a librarian can’t do?

Starting today, library staff will call senior citizens in London and Middlesex County to ensure they have everything they need to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. If not, the library staff will assist you in booking the cardholder.

“The London Public Library continues to provide services and support to Londoners through a pandemic, and we are very pleased to help the community book COVID-19 vaccines,” said Michael, CEO of the London Public Library. Siccone said: statement.

“This is a concrete way that we can use our skills and our relationship with the community to experience booking barriers and help those who need help finding more information. is. .”

London librarians will contact 9,200 residents of the London area over the age of 70, and when they reach that age group, they will contact 13,000 library cardholders between the ages of 60 and 69.

The Middlesex County Library contacts more than 2,000 library cardholders over the age of 65.

Librarians helping to fill the gap

“As a trusted community connector, it’s really natural for Middlesex County Library staff to participate in this initiative,” said Lindsay Brock, director of Library Services in Middlesex County.

“There are many barriers to access for residents, including issues related to Internet services, and we want to do everything we can to fill these gaps.”

According to the Middlesex London Health Unit, nearly 140,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been vaccinated at mass vaccination centers since March 2.

According to the health unit, 80% of people over the age of 80 and 75% of people between the ages of 70 and 74 received the first shot.

“There has been a strong demand for the COVID-19 vaccine since we launched the public vaccination campaign, but we know that booking reservations has been a challenge for some people,” he said. Dr. Chris McKee, Regional Health Officer, said.

“London and Middlesex County library partners are confident that they can reach out to many who have not yet booked and help with COVID-19 vaccination.