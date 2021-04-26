Dr. Fauci clarifies whether a vaccine booster is needed

You have you COVID-19 vaccineOr, from now on, how long will that protection last? Need a booster shot? Or do you need to go back every year, like a flu shot? Dr. Anthony FauciThe president’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said: CNNJim Acosta. The two also discussed, among other subjects, when the mask could be removed this summer.Read five important points that may save your life-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others Certainly a sign that your illness is actually a disguised coronavirus..

Dr. Fauci was asked when we all needed another shot in addition to what we already got. “So one of the things I noticed was some confusion about what I wanted to clarify. When talking about the need for a third shot in a two-shot regimen, you’re right, so talk about effectiveness. No, that is, 14 days after the second dose, a very effective vaccine is available and highly protected, “says Dr. Fauci. When do you need a booster? “You know, Jim, we don’t,” Dr. Forch said. “That is, as with the flu, it’s more likely to be a shot and may be needed on a regular basis. I don’t know, but I want to get ready. That’s right. Durability As long as it doesn’t start to decline, we’re still preparing. We want to be prepared to maintain a high level of protection. “

Tomorrow, the CDC will announce new guidance on when and when masks are not needed outdoors. “One thing that comes to mind for many is what the outdoors are like,” said Dr. Forch. “The spring weather is so good that obviously more people will spend more time outdoors. Some people will want to do things outdoors without a mask. It’s common. It’s a feeling we’ve always said that the outdoor risk is very low, and if you get vaccinated, it’s even lower. So you’ll soon be like that. You will hear about various types of recommendations. “

“This morning, the CDC found that about 8% of Americans missed their second dose in March. That number was just over 3%. I know you’re the guy in the numbers. You I know that is the man of data .. What does that mean? “Acosta asked.

Dr. Forch said it was natural for some people to forget or otherwise not be able to take a second dose. “I want it to be 0%, but it’s no wonder that some people do. In fact, if you’re vaccinated with another vaccine, such as the shingles vaccine, that’s the percentage of people who don’t show up on the second dose. It’s like that, so it’s not unique to the “COVID vaccine”, he said.

Dr. Forch was asked about the suspension and subsequent resumption of Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution. This is associated with 13 cases of female blood clots. “One of the things people don’t fully understand is that when talking to people, the very fact that the CDC and FDA caused this temporary pause reflects that they really take safety seriously. So if you ask someone why you are hesitant, not against the vaccinated person, you will find that there are several reasons, the main reason. , That means people may be worried about safety. “And he wants the CDC taking precautions to make you feel they are safe.

“Scientists believe that 70-85% of the population needs to be fully vaccinated, so we can return to the pre-pandemic life we ​​knew … Do you think we will reach our target number? Looking for? “

“We don’t know, so we estimate it to be about 70-85%, but even before that, as more people get vaccinated, they will reach the point. Here, the number of cases begins to decrease dramatically. Although not always fully protected, the number of cases has decreased dramatically. Currently, the average number of cases per day The number is about 60,000. On average for 7 days, you can see that as it gets lower and lower, the limit gradually decreases and gradually progresses toward normal. A light switch that switches on and off from where you are. Little by little, you’ll gradually understand what you can do with travel, outdoor sports, stadiums, theaters, restaurants, etc. You’ll see the usual approach.

So, follow Fauci's basics and help end this pandemic wherever you live. Face mask Fits snugly, double layer, do not travel, social distance, avoid crowds, do not go indoors with unprotected people (especially at bars), practice and use hand hygiene Do not visit any of these to be vaccinated when possible, and to protect your life and the lives of others