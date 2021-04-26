Brought-in accepted at Cook County vaccination site – NBC Chicago

Starting Monday, a large number of COVID vaccination sites in the suburban Cook County will begin accepting carry-on.

Also, some menstruating people have reported changes in their physiology after vaccination.

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today are:

From monday Mass COVID vaccination site on the outskirts of Cook County We will start accepting carry-on items.

The following mass vaccination sites offer carry-on.

Tinley Park, 18451 Convention Center Drive (Moderna, 18 years old and over)

Matteson, 4647 Promenade Way (Pfizer, 16+)

River Grove-Triton College, 2000 5 th Avenue (Pfizer, 16+)

Avenue (Pfizer, 16+) South Holland-South Suburban College, 15800 State Street (Pfizer, 16+)

Des Plaines, 1155E Oakton Street (Pfizer, 16+)

Forest Park, 7630 West Roosevelt Road (Pfizer, 16+)

According to health officials, carry-on is accepted from 8:30 am to 5 pm, Monday to Saturday.Individuals can now register on each site, but reservations are still possible online Or call 833-308-1988.

Chicago currently offers walk-in COVID vaccination on its municipal site

Chicago is currently offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on its municipal site, where availability allows.

Dr. Alison Alwadi of the Chicago Public Health Service has asked people to take their families for a walk and be vaccinated as the vaccination eligibility has been expanded to include residents aged 16 and 17 years. I recommended it.

“Make this a family issue. Bring your parents, parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and neighbors,” Alwadi said. “The only way we can stop this pandemic and get back to what we love is to step up and get vaccinated for all Chicago citizens.”

Below is a list of municipal vaccination sites that offer carry-on reservations.

Illinois Coronavirus: 2,035 new COVID cases, 24 deaths, 74K vaccination

Health officials in Illinois reported on Sunday more than 2,000 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and an additional 24 deaths.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Public Health Service, 74,461 coronavirus vaccines were given on Saturday.

Authorities have reported 2,035 newly identified cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. These new cases have brought the state to 1,321,033 cases since the pandemic began.

The 24 deaths reported in the state have killed 21,826 people in Illinois since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The suspension has been lifted with the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.Resuming shots in the Chicago area

U.S. health authorities lifted on Friday Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID vaccine 11-day rest, Receive reports of very rare blood clots and allow vaccination to resume.

Both the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that the benefits outweigh the risks and emphasized that they are confident that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

In Illinois, healthcare providers who have already been vaccinated are allowed to resume treatment immediately, the state public health service said Friday night. Of the 760,000 doses assigned to Illinois before the suspension, a total of 290,000 were given, according to health officials.

Does the COVID vaccine affect your period?Investigation started after some changes in reports on menstruation

More and more Americans are receiving the first or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine daily, and some menstruating people are reporting changes in the post-vaccination period. There is also.

Dr. Kate Clancy, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois, posted her experience on Twitter in February and received hundreds of reports from people who experienced what she thought.

“A colleague said I heard from others that their period was heavy after waxing. Want to know if other menstruation noticed changes? I’m Modena dose 1 to 1 week It’s half. It’s gushing out a day or so early, like in my twenties. ” Clancy wrote.. “Is this related to how the vax response initiates a broader inflammatory response, probably due to lipid nanoparticles or mRNA mechanisms? Either way, I’m fascinated!”

Some people responded to her tweets, noting the irregularities of their cycle. One of the menopausal women said she was experiencing menarche at 28 months, another said she was “bad enough” to have her do a blood test, and a third said she was oral. He said he started menstruating in the middle of contraceptives. It hasn’t happened to her for 12 years since taking the pill.

In addition, some reported that menstruation arrived earlier and the flow was much heavier than normal, while others reported changes in the menstrual cycle after infection with COVID-19 itself, rather than after vaccination. I reported.

The answers were very different and very high, Clancy and her colleagues said they would create a tool to collect the different experiences of the respondents.She then tweeted Link to the following voluntary survey April 7 Call on social media, “Vaccinated menstruators will gather.”

22 COVID Cases Reported Among Residents, Nearly 15K Fully Vaccinated Chicago Nursing Home Staff: CDC

Twenty-two coronavirus cases were reported in individuals who were fully vaccinated at a skilled nursing facility in the Chicago area between December 2020 and March 2021, according to people at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Two hospitalizations and one death were reported.

According to the report, 12 residents and 10 staff members were diagnosed with the virus more than 14 days after receiving the second dose of coronavirus vaccine as part of the study. In total, 7,931 residents and 6,834 staff were vaccinated twice. That is, less than a tenth of these individuals eventually became infected with COVID during that period.

Of these 22 cases, 14 had asymptomatic infections, including 8 residents and 6 staff. Three symptomatological individuals showed mild non-specific symptoms. Two had mild and specific symptoms, and the other three were diagnosed with pneumonia.

“COVID Arm”: Moderna, what you need to know after getting the Pfizer vaccine

Arm pain is a common post-vaccination experience for many who are vaccinated with mRNA COVID vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. However, in some cases, there is also what is called a “COVID arm”.

The “COVID arm” is used to represent a delay in skin reactions such as a rash that appears days after injection.

“If it does occur, it usually appears about a week after vaccination.” Dr. BritaroySaid, Physician and Director of Population and Health at Yale University. “It’s the red, swollen area of ​​the shot location.”

