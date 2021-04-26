New Jersey residents appear on the second COVID shot at a slightly better rate than the national average

What officials said was not a surprising development, more than 5 million people across the country did not appear for them Second inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The· CDC Eighty-eight percent said they returned for a second dose within the recommended 3- or 4-week interval. However, 8.6% of those who received the first COVID vaccine but did not appear for them Second shot It was still within the six-week tolerance, he said.

In New Jersey, compliance rates are slightly better than the national average, state health commissioner Judith Persicily said in the state. Monday’s coronavirus briefing.

Persichilli said 91% of New Jersey residents who received the first dose returned for a second dose at the recommended 3-4 week interval. And she said that 93% of people got the second shot within six weeks of getting the first shot.

The commissioner said there are many reasons why someone might have missed a second vaccine appointment, such as being out of state or unexpectedly in the hospital.

“Vaccine hesitation, there is an element. We encourage people to seek guidance from medical professionals and call the call center to discuss it,” Persichilli said. “It is very important to carry out all vaccine regiments.”

Medical professionals Second dose The first one will give you some protection.

Conducted in Scotland Lancet He said the first dose of Pfizer vaccine had a 91% effect on hospitalization for about a month.

Second study Of the 375,000 people in the UK, both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines said they reduced symptomatological infections by 72%.

And last month, a single dose of Pfizer or Moderna was found in a healthcare professional CDC study. 80% valid For prevention of infectious diseases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, president’s chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said in a CNN interview on Sunday that he wasn’t surprised that some people missed a second dose.

“Obviously, whenever you vaccinate a second dose, for some reason you’ll meet someone who isn’t vaccinated for a second dose, for convenience, forgetting, and many other things,” Fauci said. I am.

However, there is also vaccine hesitation among some populations. Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Suspended due to a rare report of a serious blood clot.

4 out of 10 Americans these days CBS News Poll They said they wouldn’t get the COVID vaccine or weren’t sure.

More than half of those who answered no said it was “not yet tested / waiting for what to happen” and 40% said they were worried about side effects and allergies. 30% said they were concerned about vaccine issues.

If missed, Persichilli says the interval between doses can be as long as 6 weeks, even outside the 21- or 28-day period.

For new bookings, you will need to contact the place where you first took your dose. Alternatively, you can call the Vaccine Call Center (855) 568-0545 for assistance with your second appointment.

