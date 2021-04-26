Alzheimer’s organization defends young people and engages in education

Alzheimer’s disease Not often seen in people under the age of 65, Youth movement against Alzheimer’s Through volunteering, education and advocacy, we involve young people in neuropathy.

Young people often take care of sick families, although they usually do not affect themselves. They are also indirectly burdened by the financial costs of Alzheimer’s disease. Jump By 2040, it will grow from $ 215 billion to over $ 500 billion annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Everyone thinks Alzheimer’s disease is a disease of old people. You don’t have to think about it until you get older,” said Catherine Rose, 26, CEO of the youth movement for Alzheimer’s disease. Said in a telephone interview with Alzheimer’s disease news today.. “But I realized that it wasn’t just true.”

The goal of a Los Angeles-based nonprofit is to bring young people into the sick community through volunteer opportunities to help people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. In the Transgenerational YouthCare program, organizations utilize gerontological graduate students to meet with dementia patients and engage in brain health exercises with them.

On both high school and university campuses, 42 branches of the organization, which spans 13 states and the District of Columbia, focus on learning and supporting Alzheimer’s disease. dementia We are taking steps to reduce the risk of developing the disease in our neighborhood and in later years.

“It affects everyone”

Rose was one of the first members of the organization and had a personal connection to dementia, which her grandfather Hale Yun was diagnosed with five years ago. He died this summer at the age of 92.

“I met people who had to take a break from school because they had to support their families and work because their parents couldn’t work anymore because they were caring for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease,” Rose said. It was. “So we understood the importance of advocacy we are doing and started building this support community for young people.”

People who are not directly affected by Alzheimer’s disease also play an integral role in the organization. The latest member of the board is 20-year-old Suyeun (Susie) Choi. University of California, San Diego..She started volunteering at University of California, Los Angeles Longevity Center In high school.

“It affects more than just old people. It affects everyone, whether it’s a family or an economic impact on the country, because it’s a very urgent and important issue. I will give you, “said Choi.

The youth movement for Alzheimer’s disease dates back to 2005, when the current group’s predecessors, the Undergraduate Gerontology and the Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Association (UGADA), were established. UGADA obtained 501 (c) (3) status in 2009 and has designated it as a non-profit organization. Former CEO and co-founder Nihal Satyadev, then an undergraduate student at UCLA, reopened the organization in 2015 under the name used today. According to Rose, the youth movement against Alzheimer’s disease is now the country’s largest youth-led nonprofit organization that raises education and awareness of the disease.

The power of memory

It was Rose’s grandfather who encouraged her to join the UCLA organization. Yun was like Rose’s next father while growing up. Rose’s father worked for the US Army’s computer forensics. The mother spent a long time at a nearby cosmetology store on the outskirts of Baltimore, Severn, Maryland. So it was up to Rose’s grandparents to help raise her and her brother. The duo whispered his grandchildren during piano lessons, taekwondo, tennis matches and French classes.

“He was the one who picked me up every time I fell off my bike and cleaned my cuts and abrasions,” Rose said. “He was definitely the one around to pick up the piece.”

So, a few years later, it became even more difficult when Rose called home from UCLA and felt like he was talking to a completely different person. Her memory was intact, but all of him seemed out of reach.

“My grandpa had a hard time understanding who I was and why I was talking to him,” Rose said. “And it had a big impact on me.”

From this experience, sWhen he first started at UCLA, he quickly embarked on a youth movement against Alzheimer’s disease. She first served as secretary of the National Steering Committee, then head of national affairs, and when Satyadev resigned as CEO to go to medical school, she was there to hold the reins.

Connect young and old

Youth Care UCLA Social Entrepreneur Academy.. Current students and private sector entrepreneurs are matched with organizations to market their business ventures to the angel investors who fund them.

In 2017, as part of a pitch contest, a team of nonprofits earned $ 10,000 to launch a program for older people with dementia to work on brain health and connect with the younger generation. This is the “UCLA Longevity Center”Brain boot campTeaches patients how memory works, strategies for improving memory, and developing good brain health habits.

Rose was scheduled to launch the program on March 9, last year, after which COVID-19 struck the United States.Teams can virtually recreate programs through the Zoom platform, with 20 families University of Southern California Leonard Davis Gerontology School In the first iteration of YouthCare. The program runs for eight weeks, with a student-patient duo (actually the ratio of two students to one family) meeting twice a week for up to an hour. According to Rose, students talk to their caregivers for 30 minutes, often an hour.

Between YouthCare and your organization’s partnership [email protected]Has enabled older generations to meet and teach UCLA students and has provided over 6,000 hours of rest care.

Start young

In addition to advising the organization on new initiatives and next steps, Rose is considering adding young board members like Choi as a priority. She said it is a way to help students learn and grow as professionals, which is important for the purpose of the youth movement against Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are building a community of talented and enthusiastic students who are willing to take the lead in fighting for what they care about,” Rose said.

Choi, who will continue to chair the UCSD branch, wants to pursue a doctor of medicine and a doctor of philosophy (known as MD-PhD) while studying brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. Meanwhile, she continues to advocate the youth movement for Alzheimer’s disease. One of her latest ideas was to expand the organization’s presence on social media. Ticktaku, A popular video platform for young people.

According to Rose, education for brain health should also begin at a young age. Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia can develop 10 to 20 years after physical changes occur in the brain. She said early intervention could bring great benefits in the future, saying that diversification of daily life, proper diet, and getting exercise all make a difference in later life.

“We really need to start focusing on this now. Brain health is important,” Rose said. “And people need to know it now.”

Rose is worried that not enough people are participating in gerontology and aging services. This is a fear that can be mitigated by educating young people about neuroscience and the career tracks open to them. Three years ago, the organization invited 25 branch leaders to Capitol Hill to learn more about advocating for Alzheimer’s disease. They doubled the number of students attending the following year.

While most chapters and education initiatives focus on high school and college youth, Rose is who tells us how to reduce stress on society with Alzheimer’s disease and how people protect their brain health as much as possible. I don’t think it’s too early to teach.

“We’re already doing that in college and high school, why not in middle school? What about elementary school?” Rose said. “Why don’t you teach this kind of thing from a really young age?”

40 years after the number of cases of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to surge in the past 14 million In the United States, Today’s young adults and children will have to solve the problem. The youth movement against Alzheimer’s disease prepares them early to tackle the challenges head-on.