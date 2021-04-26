COVID-19 has the slowest prevalence in California compared to other states





California reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 13,560 new cases. This is a 23.6% reduction from the previous week’s total of 17,739 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. California ranks 50th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 13.8% from the previous week, and 407,147 cases were reported. With 11.87% of the country’s population, California had 3.33% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 11 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Throughout California, cases fell in 44 counties, with the highest in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties. Riverside County reported 666 cases and 34 deaths last week. A week ago, 1,125 cases and 44 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 297,881 cases and 4,559 deaths. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus California ranks 11th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 46.8% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 42.2%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, California reported an additional 2,706,640 vaccinations, including 1,410,220 initial doses. Last week, the state received 3,337,845 vaccinations, including 1,953,035 initial doses. Overall, California reported a total dose of 28,798,648 doses. Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Siskiyou, Humboldt, and Santa Cruz counties. Overall, the newest case was added to Los Angeles County, with 2,535 cases. Sacramento County, 1,007 cases. Santa Clara County was 779. Weekly cases increased in 12 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the counties of Humboldt, Santa Cruz and Merced. In California, 441 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 586 people were reported dead. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 3,731,770 people have been coronavirus-positive and 61,479 have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 32,077,178 are positive and 572,200 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

