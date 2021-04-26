Doctors scramble to understand long COVID, but the cause and prognosis are elusive

One night in March 2020, Joy Wu felt her heart explode. She collapsed trying to get up. She didn’t recognize her friend’s name in her phone contact list. “It took me a while,” she recently recalled, to remember how to dial 9-1-1.

Wu, 38, did not have the most relevant symptoms of COVID-19 at the time: fever, cough, and sore throat. Therefore, a doctor at the hospital told her she had a panic attack. But later she developed these symptoms, along with dyspnea, malaise, and neurological problems.

Wu, San Carlos, California, believes she was infected with COVID-19, but like many others who could not be tested early in the pandemic, she received a formal diagnosis. I have never done it. And she said the sequelae continued to plague her.

Wu has struggled to get the help of a doctor, even a doctor who takes her symptoms seriously. “There is no real cure,” she said. For those who are experiencing these persistent symptoms, it is often referred to as the long COVID-19. When asking for help, “You are basically a guinea pig at this point.”

For those who suffer from debilitating symptoms that last months after a coronavirus attack, it may seem pointless to identify a long definition of COVID-19. They just want relief.

“I don’t care if it’s a COVID or another illness,” Wu said. “I want to get better.”

However, it is very important for public health professionals, medical researchers, and healthcare providers to understand the causes, risk factors, and range of symptoms.

“There is no single sign-on or lab test that distinguishes this syndrome from others,” said Dr. John Brooks, Chief Medical Officer for COVID-19 Response at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We have something we can use to define [long-COVID] “Cases are important” to track how many people get it, how well it works, and to establish the criteria for clinical trials.

It’s not easy. There is no typical COVID-19 “long-haul transport”. After infection, some people’s initial symptoms do not diminish, while others develop entirely new symptoms that can affect multiple organs and systems.The study is documented Hundreds of protracted problemsHowever, severe malaise, chest pain, memory and concentration problems (often referred to as “brain fog”) are common with shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell.

Hospitalization or wearing a ventilator is not a reliable sign that someone will develop the condition. Many young, previously healthy people who had a mild early infection are fighting a long COVID-19. Symptoms of some people last for several months after an acute infection, while those of others decline and flow on a “corona coaster” of recurrence and recovery.

In February, the National Institutes of Health $ 1.15 billion, four-year initiative Study the causes and prevention of long-term COVID-19. New studies will help increase the number of studies already published.

Young and sick person

A year ago, when the new coronavirus surged in New York, Mount Sinai Health System created an app to monitor COVID-19 patients at home, said David Putrino, director of system rehabilitation innovation. By early May, he said, it became clear that about 10 percent of these unhospitalized patients had not improved. Many were young and healthier than the average COVID-19 patient until they became ill. And they were suffering from new symptoms that they did not experience with their original illness, such as heart palpitations and extreme fatigue.

Interdisciplinary teams began seeing these patients in what later became the Post-COVID Care Center. According to Putrino, up to 30% of patients have persistent symptoms, a continuation of the symptoms they experienced during an acute illness. The other 70% tend to exhibit new symptoms specific to long COVID-19.

Mount Sinai’s clinic, which manages the care of about 900 long COVID-19 patients One of dozens Nationwide Dedicated to devoted recoveryAlthough the parameters of the patients they treat are different. Many include multiple specialists, while others are devoted to neurological or pulmonary symptoms or the sequelae of staying in the ICU. Some require patients to have a positive diagnosis or antibody test.

Putrino says that some of the symptoms that COVID-19 long-haul carriers complain about are similar to those affecting people with “postviral syndrome” who are recovering from serious infections such as Ebola and Zika. Said that.

Dr. Stephen Dikes, a medical professor at the University of California, San Francisco, who is tracking people with long-term symptoms of COVID, said such a viral infection could cause severe inflammation and residual symptoms that last months to years. Said there is.

Other researchers have found that long COVID-19 actually has several distinct syndromes, including post-intensive care syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder, or myopathic encephalomyelitis, sometimes referred to as chronic fatigue syndrome. It suggests that it may be included in.Yet others note that some long COVID-19 symptoms look like this: Autonomic imbalanceA term for disorders of the autonomic nervous system that regulate breathing and heart rate, among others.

Whatever the ultimate meaning of “long COVID”, it continues to amaze medical professionals. According to Brooks of the CDC, if someone has a serious attack of pneumonia, an infection that inflames the air sacs of the lungs, the body will heal slowly, so it’s not surprising to have a bad cough for months. There is none.

However, with a COVID-19 infection, the cough may not go away for months, and with it someone may have a fog in the brain. Others can develop encephalitis, swelling of the brain.

“This is not a cluster [of symptoms] It is found after a typical viral respiratory infection, “Brooks said.

Patient push

There are some practical theories about what causes long COVID.

Some studies suggest that the virus or its debris may be lurking in the body and continue to stimulate the immune system. Alternatively, the virus may have been removed, but “the immune system continues to fight perceived enemies because we have not been informed that the war is over,” said Michael Saag, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases. Said the doctor. The University of Alabama at Birmingham participated in a two-day workshop hosted by NIH in December. Alternatively, the tissue may be damaged during the initial immune response, causing long-term symptoms.

Skeptics remain, despite the lack of permission from respected researchers and public health professionals.Some doctors complain that the diagnosis is being made Driven by interested groups, not science.. Others compare it to other chronic conditions such as fibromyalgia, and there is no definitive diagnostic test for it. Some people say that they have psychosomatic disorders.

Patients and their supporters played an important role in attracting and accepting long-COVID.

After being infected with COVID-19 in March 2020, Diana Berrent launched Survivor Corps as a Facebook support group. It has grown into a broader advocacy group for COVID-19 patients with over 150,000 members.

“Most of the people we see suffering from long-term COVID-19 weren’t people using hospitals or ventilators,” Berrent said. “These are the ones I had, most of the COVID-19 varieties I call” Tylenol and Gatorade, “” they dealt with at home.

Like patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome, people with long COVID-19 say finding a supportive healthcare provider is a problem. Long COVID Alliance We worked with 21 other organizations to draw attention to post-viral illness.

Long COVID present Opportunity to find the answer Not only for long COVID, but also for various situations that have been struggling for research funding and support.

“The entire post-virus research community is coming together to tackle COVID,” Taylor said. “Frankly, I have no other choice.”

Michelle Andrews and Lydia Zlau, Kaiser Health News. This story was created by KHN, Will be published California Healthline, Editorial independent service California Healthcare Foundation..

More articles from BDN