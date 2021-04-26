Don’t forget the second vaccination: 278,000 LA County people seduce life-threatening dangers

Share this article:

Los Angeles County continues to show progress in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, but the figures released on Monday are 278,000 in the county, probably due to concerns about side effects or the belief that a single vaccination is sufficient. It has been shown that nearly people may be postponed for the second vaccination.

As of last week, more than 4.4 million people in the county had at least one vaccination and nearly 2.6 million had a second vaccination, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

However, county figures showed that 277,902 people were considered overdue due to the second dose.

“There are many reasons to see this number,” says Ferrer. “One is that some of these doses are actually second doses for those who received the first dose outside LA County. The other is that people simply take the second dose. Some people may have been postponed by the side effects of the first dose or feel that a single dose is as effective as it needs to be and provides adequate protection. “

She emphasized that a single dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine provides some protection, but it is not perfect, and urged those in need of a second dose to get it. .. She also shows that the county continues to reduce hospitalizations for residents aged 65 and over, declining the severity of cases in hospitalized people, demonstrating the effectiveness of shots. Said.

“Full vaccination of everyone, that is, two doses of Pfizer and Modena, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, spreads these positive trends even more widely to all communities. The best hope to make sure that .. Influenza-like symptoms that many people have for a very short time after vaccination are signs that your immune system is functioning.

“And while one dose provides some protection, it’s not as strong as two doses,” Ferrer said. “So if you’re late for your second dose, let’s go back to us and spread better health together throughout the county.”

According to Feller, the county often has contact information for people who have not returned to the second dose and will conduct outreach.

“Unfortunately we don’t have that information for everyone,” she said.

The county has announced that it will continue to offer unreserved walk-up vaccinations on all large sites until Thursday to promote vaccinations for more people. Walk-up shots have been available since last Thursday, but were scheduled to end at the end of Monday.

Unreserved shots will continue until Thursday, subject to supply.



— Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center, 3850E. Avenue S;

— Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood;

— Balboa Sports Complex, 17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino;

— Canyons University, 25000 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita;

— Cal State Northridge, 18343 Plummer St. ;

— Eugene of Legon Park, 4021 E. First Street, Los Angeles;

— Pomona Fairplex, 2370 E. Arrow Highway, Gate 15; and

— LA County Education Department, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey.

Anyone over 16 years old can use it, but teenagers 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The county reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, noting that statistics were often artificially low on Monday due to delays in reporting from the weekend. Due to the new deaths, the total total increased from the entire pandemic to 23,777.

The county reported an additional 288 cases, increasing the cumulative total since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1,231,806.

According to state statistics, as of Monday, 411 people were hospitalized in the county and 102 were in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Christina Garry, director of health services at the county, said hospitalizations could increase as people hospitalized for completely unrelated reasons could test positive for the virus because of a previous infection. Pointed out again.

County officials resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend with the necessary warning material for rare cases of blood clots.

The county’s chief scientific officer, Dr. Paul Simon, said Friday that the county had about 13,000 J & J vaccines, and another 25,000 were owned by other providers, such as pharmacies and health centers, who were directly assigned vaccines. He said he might be doing it. From the state or federal government.

An advisory board at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the J & J vaccine re-enter the circulation on Friday, with potentially dangerous blood clots occurring in 15 of the approximately 7 million doses given nationwide. Warned about. I will hold the vaccine earlier this month.

Within hours, the Commission’s recommendations were adopted by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, clarifying how to resume vaccination.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Sunday that the city’s vaccination site is ready for nearly 150,000 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The city has also announced that it will open a vaccination site in Century City.

“To end this pandemic, we need to use all the doses we have — and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is an important part of that strategy,” Garcetti said.

The city has received about 42,000 Moderna vaccines and more than 63,000 Pfizer this week, and is expected to already have about 29,000 Johnson & Johnson supplies.

The city’s vaccination site is open Tuesday to Saturday, but the Dodger Stadium will be closed on Wednesday to accommodate the upcoming Dodgers match.

Don't forget the second vaccination: 278,000 LA County people

