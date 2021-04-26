COVID-19 cases surged 22.5% in Oregon, ranking 18th in the nation.





To provide important public security information to the community, The Register-Guard makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such local journalism, Consider becoming a subscriber.. A surge in new coronavirus cases in Oregon during the week ending Sunday, with 5,579 reported cases, an increase of 22.5%. Last week there were 4,553 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oregon is ranked 18th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 13.8% from the previous week, and 407,147 cases were reported. With 1.27% of the country’s population, Oregon had 1.37% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 11 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in Grant, Klamath, and Crook County. Overall, the newest case was added to Multnomah County, with 1,056 cases. Washington County, 632 cases. Marion County was 601. Weekly cases increased in 21 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the counties of Multnomah, Marion and Deshuts. Lane County reported 441 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 372 cases and zero deaths. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Oregon ranks 23rd in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 42.2% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 42.2%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Oregon reported 279,051 vaccinations, including 144,588 initial doses. Last week, the state received 273,550 vaccinations, including 163,612 initial doses. Overall, Oregon reported a total of 2,874,447 doses. Throughout Oregon, cases decreased in 12 counties, with the highest declines in Grant, Baker, and Josephine counties. In Oregon, 25 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. Twenty people were reported dead the week before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 180,700 people have been coronavirus-positive and 2,485 have died from the disease in Oregon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 32,077,178 are positive and 572,200 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States 19 new cases in Lane County, no new deaths for 20 days Lane County Public Health reported 19 confirmed or estimated new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing the county-wide number of cases to 12,080. 325 were considered infectious, a decrease of 10.22% from 362 on Sunday. The death toll remained at 144 for the 21st consecutive day. As of Sunday, 114,147 inhabitants were fully vaccinated, accounting for 30.13% of Lane County’s population. More than half of the adult population receives at least the first dose. Register Guard reporter Tatiana Parafinik Thalesnick contributed to this report. USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos