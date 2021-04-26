Indoors, masks may be more important than social distance, according to a MIT COVID study





James Martin / CNET

For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, please visit: WHO website.. wash hands. Please wear a mask. Stand at least 6 feet away from others. These are the guidelines that many of us have lived in for the past year, all of which were proposed in the early days. COVID-19 Pandemic..Now a MIT researcher We’re digging into the 6-foot recommendations To see how effective social distance really is. Short answer? In certain situations, a distance of 6 feet is not enough to protect you and you probably need to wear a mask. What is the real answer? It’s a little complicated. According to the treatise, “in a well-mixed space, it is not safe from pathogens in the air 60 feet more than 6 feet”, but the context of this statement is the size of the space, the degree of ventilation, And the room is doing. Researchers have specifically designed the study to mimic the conditions of certain types of indoor “superspreader events.” Practice of the Skagit Valley Choir, which infected 53 of the 61 participants.. In other words, researchers have only targeted the propagation of small aerosol droplets in a “well-mixed” indoor space with only moderate ventilation. The air moves around so often that potentially infected particles do not have time to settle. Martin Z. Basant / John WM Bush

For example, an official researcher devised to calculate indoor safety guidelines found that if an infected person is on a commercial airline with 100 other people, other passengers are at risk of infection within 70 minutes. Suggests that there is. However, if all passengers are wearing masks, the space can be safe for up to 54 hours. With such data, it is possible for the study to conclude that social distance is not effective, but the author considers only one method of communication under very specific conditions in this treatise. I will immediately point out that there is.To Statement, researchers said They said their findings were “misunderstood by some on social media and news,” and that the treatise points to social distance and the benefits of wearing masks in situations outside the scope of the study. It was. “The value of social distance in limiting COVID-19 infection by respiratory jets is evident in the last section of our treatise,” Beyond Well-Mixed Rooms, “” they said. .. “Our research emphasizes that face masks can be a very effective indoor safety measure.” Researchers have Build online tools It helps readers calculate how to estimate the risk of different room sizes, occupancy levels, and mask-wearing behaviors. Be sure to know everything else you need to know about COVID-19 Check out CNET’s ongoing coverage here.. The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.

