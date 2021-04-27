Multiple sclerosis and your brain: fog, etc.

Over 50% of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience changes in cognitive function.

Changes in cognitive function may be the first sign of MS, but as the condition progresses, it is more likely to occur later.

These changes can occur in any type of MS, but are more common in progressive MS. Your brain is the most complex organ in your body. It performs a long list of life-critical features. This is possible because of the electrical impulses that pass through nerve cells called neurons. Each neuron has a tail-like axon that carries those impulses to the next cell. Axons have a protective cover called myelin, which speeds up signal transmission. In multiple sclerosis (MS), the immune system mistakenly targets myelin in the brain and spinal cord. This interferes with the transmission of nerve impulses and causes MS symptoms.

Some of these changes may affect: Concentration and attention

Information processing

Memory

Prioritization and planning

Oral fluency

Visual and spatial ability According to one study, roughly 40 percent Of the patients with multiple sclerosis, they have only mild symptoms, but 5 to 10 percent have moderate to severe symptoms. Patients with advanced MS are more likely to experience more severe cognitive changes than patients with relapsing-remitting MS. During the redness of multiple sclerosis, inflammation can cause new cognitive challenges and strengthen what you already have. These flare-related changes can be permanent, but can also be resolved once the flare has passed and the inflammation has subsided.

Brain fog is a term used to describe how the brain does not seem to work as well as it once did. Sometimes called “cog fog”, which is a shortened version of cognitive fog. When you experience the fog in your brain, you can forget your words, lose your keys, or miss your promise. It may affect your ability to perform your duties and your studies, and may challenge your daily work such as decision making. Brain fog may be the first symptom of multiple sclerosis or it may appear after diagnosis. The fog in the brain can interfere with daily life by being vague. The strategies for managing brain fog are: Write a to-do list

Hold notes using voice-to-text technology

Use of timers and alarms

Use a family calendar

Save difficult tasks for when you are most vigilant

Reduce background noise when you need to focus

Specify a specific area of ​​the house for important items such as mail and keys

Avoid multitasking

Take frequent breaks to charge If you are diagnosed with MS and begin to notice changes in cognitive function, it is important to consult your doctor to assess the situation. Early screening and continuous monitoring help MS patients manage their symptoms.

Cognitive changes vary greatly from person to person, depending on how seriously the brain is affected. Once your doctor has determined your cognitive strengths and weaknesses, you may recommend a cognitive rehabilitation program that will help prevent your symptoms from getting worse. In some cases, these programs may improve. These programs typically consist of: Restoration activities, including learning and memory exercises

Compensatory activities to make up for non-functional features, such as using a central calendar or using notes and checklists to remind you of important events by National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Some CNS stimulants may also help improve attention, processing speed, and memory problems. In addition, many disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) for MS reduce the accumulation of new demyelinating lesions and may help stabilize changes in cognitive function. However, more research is needed to determine its effectiveness in this area. At some point, a combination of rehabilitation programs, symptomatic treatments, and DMT may help correct the course and effects of MS-related cognitive changes.

Brain lesions cause fog in the brain. The more brain lesions a person with multiple sclerosis has, the greater the number of cognitive changes they may experience. MS lesions are areas of injury that occur in the nerve cell myelin. They appear when white blood cells and fluids cause inflammation and damage the underlying myelin and axons. Lesions affect the transmission of nerve impulses. They can slow down or block nerve signals altogether. The signal interference they cause can occur intermittently or continuously. There is no specific order or pattern in which MS lesions occur. Therefore, not all people with MS have the same symptoms. Lesions can vary significantly in size and shape. They can occur anywhere in the central nervous system (CNS) and their location determines the changes you experience. Treatments aimed at slowing the formation of new lesions also help slow the rate of change in cognitive function. Talk to your doctor if you start experiencing changes in cognitive function or are concerned about cognitive development. They can perform simple screening tests and, depending on the results, may refer them to an expert for a more comprehensive evaluation. A comprehensive assessment can help you pinpoint which particular cognitive function is affected. It is also important to ensure that these changes are associated with demyelination and are not the result of other problems such as depression, anxiety, or stress-induced fatigue, medication, or mood changes.

MS is a condition that affects myelin. The region of the brain that contains the most myelin is called the white matter. This is the area below the gray matter surface. Although gray matter contains most nerve cell bodies, myelin-coated axons extend through the white matter and connect areas of the gray matter. Previously, MS was thought to primarily affect the white matter of the brain. This is because gray matter is low in myelin, making it difficult to see gray matter lesions on medical images. We found that MS affects both white and gray matter because new imaging techniques can detect several gray matter lesions. Symptoms of cognitive impairment depend on the presence of lesions in specific brain regions. For example, lesions in the frontal lobe region of the brain can interfere with executive function skills such as decision making and prioritization. Lesions near the cortex can cause memory problems.

MRI techniques can detect MS lesions. This type of scan is used not only to diagnose MS, but also to monitor its progression by tracking new lesions that may have occurred after diagnosis. An MRI scan can also reveal if an existing lesion has grown in size. In addition, doctors can monitor the location of lesions and areas of the brain that may be potentially affected. The specific location of the lesion may also provide information about related cognitive problems that the doctor should be aware of.