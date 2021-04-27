Health
Multiple sclerosis and your brain: fog, etc.
- Over 50% of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience changes in cognitive function.
- Changes in cognitive function may be the first sign of MS, but as the condition progresses, it is more likely to occur later.
- These changes can occur in any type of MS, but are more common in progressive MS.
Your brain is the most complex organ in your body. It performs a long list of life-critical features.
This is possible because of the electrical impulses that pass through nerve cells called neurons. Each neuron has a tail-like axon that carries those impulses to the next cell. Axons have a protective cover called myelin, which speeds up signal transmission.
In multiple sclerosis (MS), the immune system mistakenly targets myelin in the brain and spinal cord. This interferes with the transmission of nerve impulses and causes MS symptoms.
Your brain is about 20 percent Myelin. When MS interferes with the function of this myelin, it can disrupt neural activity in the brain. as a result, 50 percent Many people with multiple sclerosis experience some cognitive changes.
Changes in cognitive function may be the first signs of MS, but these types of changes are more likely to occur later as the condition progresses. These changes can occur in any type of MS, but are more common in progressive MS.
Some of these changes may affect:
- Concentration and attention
- Information processing
- Memory
- Prioritization and planning
- Oral fluency
- Visual and spatial ability
According to one study, roughly 40 percent Of the patients with multiple sclerosis, they have only mild symptoms, but 5 to 10 percent have moderate to severe symptoms. Patients with advanced MS are more likely to experience more severe cognitive changes than patients with relapsing-remitting MS.
During the redness of multiple sclerosis, inflammation can cause new cognitive challenges and strengthen what you already have. These flare-related changes can be permanent, but can also be resolved once the flare has passed and the inflammation has subsided.
Brain fog is a term used to describe how the brain does not seem to work as well as it once did. Sometimes called “cog fog”, which is a shortened version of cognitive fog.
When you experience the fog in your brain, you can forget your words, lose your keys, or miss your promise. It may affect your ability to perform your duties and your studies, and may challenge your daily work such as decision making.
Brain fog may be the first symptom of multiple sclerosis or it may appear after diagnosis. The fog in the brain can interfere with daily life by being vague. The strategies for managing brain fog are:
- Write a to-do list
- Hold notes using voice-to-text technology
- Use of timers and alarms
- Use a family calendar
- Save difficult tasks for when you are most vigilant
- Reduce background noise when you need to focus
- Specify a specific area of the house for important items such as mail and keys
- Avoid multitasking
- Take frequent breaks to charge
If you are diagnosed with MS and begin to notice changes in cognitive function, it is important to consult your doctor to assess the situation. Early screening and continuous monitoring help MS patients manage their symptoms.
Cognitive changes vary greatly from person to person, depending on how seriously the brain is affected.
Once your doctor has determined your cognitive strengths and weaknesses, you may recommend a cognitive rehabilitation program that will help prevent your symptoms from getting worse. In some cases, these programs may improve.
These programs typically consist of:
- Restoration activities, including learning and memory exercises
- Compensatory activities to make up for non-functional features, such as using a central calendar or using notes and checklists to remind you of important events
by National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Some CNS stimulants may also help improve attention, processing speed, and memory problems.
In addition, many disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) for MS reduce the accumulation of new demyelinating lesions and may help stabilize changes in cognitive function. However, more research is needed to determine its effectiveness in this area.
At some point, a combination of rehabilitation programs, symptomatic treatments, and DMT may help correct the course and effects of MS-related cognitive changes.
Brain lesions cause fog in the brain. The more brain lesions a person with multiple sclerosis has, the greater the number of cognitive changes they may experience.
MS lesions are areas of injury that occur in the nerve cell myelin. They appear when white blood cells and fluids cause inflammation and damage the underlying myelin and axons.
Lesions affect the transmission of nerve impulses. They can slow down or block nerve signals altogether. The signal interference they cause can occur intermittently or continuously.
There is no specific order or pattern in which MS lesions occur. Therefore, not all people with MS have the same symptoms. Lesions can vary significantly in size and shape. They can occur anywhere in the central nervous system (CNS) and their location determines the changes you experience.
Treatments aimed at slowing the formation of new lesions also help slow the rate of change in cognitive function.
Talk to your doctor if you start experiencing changes in cognitive function or are concerned about cognitive development. They can perform simple screening tests and, depending on the results, may refer them to an expert for a more comprehensive evaluation.
A comprehensive assessment can help you pinpoint which particular cognitive function is affected. It is also important to ensure that these changes are associated with demyelination and are not the result of other problems such as depression, anxiety, or stress-induced fatigue, medication, or mood changes.
MS is a condition that affects myelin. The region of the brain that contains the most myelin is called the white matter. This is the area below the gray matter surface. Although gray matter contains most nerve cell bodies, myelin-coated axons extend through the white matter and connect areas of the gray matter.
Previously, MS was thought to primarily affect the white matter of the brain. This is because gray matter is low in myelin, making it difficult to see gray matter lesions on medical images. We found that MS affects both white and gray matter because new imaging techniques can detect several gray matter lesions.
Symptoms of cognitive impairment depend on the presence of lesions in specific brain regions. For example, lesions in the frontal lobe region of the brain can interfere with executive function skills such as decision making and prioritization. Lesions near the cortex can cause memory problems.
MRI techniques can detect MS lesions. This type of scan is used not only to diagnose MS, but also to monitor its progression by tracking new lesions that may have occurred after diagnosis.
An MRI scan can also reveal if an existing lesion has grown in size. In addition, doctors can monitor the location of lesions and areas of the brain that may be potentially affected.
The specific location of the lesion may also provide information about related cognitive problems that the doctor should be aware of.
Symptoms of multiple sclerosis are caused by the location of lesions that delay or block nerve signals. Symptomatology in people with MS can vary significantly, as they can occur anywhere in the CNS at any time.
If you have multiple sclerosis lesions in your brain, you may have cognitive problems, also known as brain fog. About half of people with multiple sclerosis experience these cognitive changes.
If you begin to experience changes in cognitive function, it is important to consult your doctor and be screened to understand the cause.
In addition to treatments that may help stabilize or improve symptoms, doctors can also recommend strategies to manage these changes, such as using timers, making lists, and making notes. It is also helpful to take a break to rest your mind.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]