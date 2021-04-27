Pain, CBD, placebo effect





A study led by researchers at Syracuse University in the United States investigated the effects of placebo as well as the ability of CBD to reduce pain with interesting results. Placebo is a substance or treatment that has no therapeutic value but can still cause positive or negative reactions. This is almost possible with the power of suggestion that it works. Placebos are often used during research to help researchers understand the effects of drugs and treatments on specific conditions. Some participants in the study group are given real medicine, others are given placebo – and usually participants do not know what they were given. When it comes to that Cannabidiol (CBD)Although a very promising non-toxic cannabinoid, there is still much debate as to whether the benefits claimed to be experienced by CBD users are due to pharmacological or placebo effects. Or a mixture of both. A study by Martin de Vita, a researcher in the Department of Psychology at Syracuse University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and Stephen Meist, a professor of honorary psychology at Syracuse, included the use of a device that safely induces fever. Was there. Advertising Participants were tested for initial response and then administered CBD or placebo, but the information provided to participants was also manipulated. Some who received CBD were told it was a placebo and vice versa. The pain response was then reassessed. “We assumed that we would detect placebo analgesia (pain relief) primarily induced by expectations.” Devita said.. “But after measuring the results of several different pains, we found that it was actually just a few of both.” As in previous studies he conducted, CBD and expectations did not significantly reduce the amount of pain, but they also found to reduce discomfort. Researchers have stated that the improvement in pain measurements caused by the pharmacological and expected psychological effects of CBD is significant-and they are still differential data on different types of pain measurements. I’m trying to identify what’s behind. Davita also said that pure CBD separation oil was used in the study. Results may vary due to the different cannabidiol content and purity of commercial CBD products. Not all pain is the same-or, for that matter, research-a recent study from Australia has found CBD was second to none As an adjunct to relieve acute non-traumatic low back pain in the emergency department.

