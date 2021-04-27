Oregon has reported one more COVID-19-related death and 630 new cases. 14 days of exposure quarantine prompted

Recommended for unvaccinated people exposed to COVID-19 for 10 days

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There was one new COVID-19-related death in Oregon, increasing the number of deaths in the state to 2,486, the Oregon Department of Health reported Monday.

OHA also reported 630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am today, bringing the total to 181,321 cases across the state.

OHA Announces New Tableau Feature

The Oregon Health Authority has released two new features on its public Tableau site.These new features display and update the data used in weekly calculations County risk indicators..

The first function displays the estimated number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by the date the case was reported to public health. This allows users to select a county and see confirmed and estimated daily COVID-19 cases for the current and last 4 weeks.New features will be available at Oregon COVID-19 test and county dashboard results..

The second function displays data on the number of beds occupied by COVID-19-positive patients. April 6, Governor’s Office Announcement The county does not move to the extreme risk category unless both of the following criteria are met state-wide.

The peak number of beds per day among COVID-19-positive patients for the past 7 days (including that day) has exceeded 300,

Comparing the last 7 days with the last 7 days, the rate of increase in bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients is more than 15.0%.

OHA has developed a new feature to track if this metric is met. It is updated from Monday to Friday and the data will be included in the daily media release on weekends.

Previously, this data was updated every Monday and used the full morbidity and mortality weekly week. The dashboard compares the total number of bed days for COVID-19-positive patients in the current 7 days with the previous 7 days. The dashboard also shows the daily peaks for the current 7 days.It will be available at HOSCAP Dashboard.

OHA Announces Changes to COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines

With a new surge in daily cases and a surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, the Oregon Department of Health recommends quarantining unvaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 for 14 days. ..

Previously, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OHA advised that a 10-day quarantine or a 7-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test was an acceptable alternative.

However, 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to others. The revised guidance for this new recommendation has been finalized.

Persons exposed to people with COVID-19 do not need to be quarantined if they are fully vaccinated. If more than two weeks have passed since the last dose of each vaccine series and there are no symptoms of COVID-19, the person is considered fully vaccinated.

In this latest wave of COVID-19, OHA continues to recommend protective measures such as maintaining physical distance, wearing face coverings, restricting meetings and frequent hand washing. OHA recommends that all qualified Oregons plan to be vaccinated.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Monday that a new dose of 27,077 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 18,911 doses were given on Sunday and 8,166 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 34,754 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,498,437 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,234,442 first and second doses of Moderna, and 92,142 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday, 1,175,540 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,738,540 people who have taken at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Modena, and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated today, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 319, 28 more than Sunday. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 11 more than Sunday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

St. Charles Bend reported 30 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Monday, eight of whom were in the ICU and three were on ventilator.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday were Baker (2), Benton (2), Craccamah (94), Clatsop (4), Colombia (7), Couse (5), Crook (3). ), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (55), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Lane (40), Lincoln (2), Linn ( 16), Marion (81), Multnomah (164), Pork (10), Tillamook (5), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (66), Yamhill (8).

The 2,486th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 80-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on April 23 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on April 24. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Want to know more about COVID-19 vaccination?

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit our web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.