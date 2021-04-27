A new urine test can detect advanced prostate cancer that is missed in every five scans.

New urinalysis may detect aggressive forms of prostate cancer that are missed by biopsies and scans.
Developed by a team of At the University of Michigan Logel Cancer Center, this test is called the Urinary Prostate Seq Test, or UPSeq for short.
Urine samples are collected from men after rectal finger examination and the fluid is analyzed using genomic sequencing.
Researchers say UPSeq is faster, cheaper, easier to use than other screening tools, and can detect cancer early enough before the disease shows signs of exacerbation.
The University of Michigan Logel Cancer Center has developed a new test called the Urinary Prostate Sequence Test. It analyzes 15 specific strands of RNA together to look for specific genes that are “overexpressed” in prostate cancer patients (file image of prostate cancer tissue).
The American Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, with the exception of skin cancer.
An estimated 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer for life.
In 2021, more than 248,500 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and it is estimated that more than 34,000 will die of the disease.
However, prostate cancer usually grows slowly and is more likely to be treated if it is detected early while it is localized to the prostate.
Prostate cancer is usually diagnosed by having a doctor first perform a rectal finger examination or blood test.
If they return irregularly, the patient Transrectal ultrasonography, and MRI or prostate biopsy.
One in five patients may miss cancer on MRI. Retrospective study Found.
However, the new test uses artificial intelligence to analyze 15 specific RNA strands together to create a “liquid biopsy.”
Look for specific genes such as PCA3 and HOXC6 that are common in prostate cancer patients.
Compared to the PSA test, which measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen in the blood, the levels were found to be very high.
To measure the effectiveness of the test, the team used a tool called “area” below the curve. This tool measures on a scale from completely inaccurate 0 to completely accurate 1.0.
Mayo Clinic state 0.5 to 0.6 is fair, 0.7 to 0.8 is acceptable, 0.8 to 0.9 is excellent, and 0.9 and above are considered unresolved.
Published in the study European Urological Oncology, The team found that the UPSeq test scored 0.82 and the PSA blood test scored 0.69.
“The problem is that patients can have multiple cancer areas in the prostate, and these areas can be different from each other,” said Dr. Simpasalami, an assistant professor of urology in Michigan medicine. States as follows. statement..
For this reason, both prostate biopsy and MRI scans can miss evidence of invasive disease. Therefore, this urine test is designed to tell you what is really happening throughout the prostate.
The team said the test could not only detect aggressive forms of cancer, but could also warn doctors if the patient’s family might be at high risk for prostate cancer due to certain genetic mutations. Is
