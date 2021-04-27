Health
Here are nine ways to make the COVID-19 vaccine readily available to Australians:
Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine is on track, with vaccination issues, confusion about the role of the GP, and changes in advice to AstraZeneca. Behind schedule..
How can i do it easily majority Australians who want to get vaccinated?Especially given All Australians over 50 You will be eligible for vaccination from May 3rd next week.
There are specific things we can do now to help people understand the benefits and potential risks of COVID-19 vaccination and to be vaccinated as soon as they qualify.
Deepen understanding
We know that communication about COVID-19 does not meet the needs of low-income earners Health literacy Or someone who tells a different story language..These groups are also more susceptible False alarm So it is important that we communicate well with them.
Here are some practical things we can do:
- Use standard terminology: The government needs to prepare a national glossary for the COVID-19 vaccination period. This is standardized Simplify information For a diverse community.For example, the Ministry of Health Mental Health Glossary Terms that ensure consistency of translation with patient information for words such as “care plan”
- Write at the 8th year reading level: A survey of COVID-19 information also includes government information from Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. complicated For many to understand; and that was the worst for Australia. You can use the online “readability” calculator to ensure that your health information is at the recommended 8th year reading level.Real-time editing tool Help writers avoid acronyms and unusual words and use short, simple sentences
- Use support images: You can see that the text is not negative and is supported by useful images such as vaccination timelines image Like a picture of a needle that might scare people.
Improve access
We have a vaccine supply Challenge However, you can be sure that all available vaccine doses will be used as soon as possible.
Strategies for doing this include:
- Local vaccination: Our COVID-19 test model has been successful including pop-ups clinic In the place where there was a local outbreak.But our vaccine distribution logistics are declining behind..The· We We have used local clinics, pharmacies and mobile field officers to vaccinate millions of people a day. Currently, some testing clinics offer vaccinations, but you can do more to get the vaccine as free as possible locally.
- National registration: The registry can track vaccine doses and notify people as soon as they qualify. This is done in childhood vaccination and the notification system is effectively used in cancer screening programs.You can use the existing one Australian vaccination registration Follow and promote COVID-19 vaccination
- Automated appointment: People can sign up for an “opt-out” appointment at their local family doctor or vaccination clinic. That is, as soon as you qualify and the supply becomes available, you will be automatically booked for the appointment or moved to the previous appointment if there is a cancellation.this Pre-registration This approach reduces wasted vaccine doses when multiple doses need to be used from the same vial on the same day.
Improve motivation
Our studyPublished as a preprint in February, it shows that motivation is a special challenge for Australia. Many people were less strict about distant behavior because they felt that the individual risk of getting COVID-19 was low given the very small number of cases.
Even before the new risk of Serious blood clot Identified with AstraZeneca vaccine, Top barrier Vaccination in 2020 is a safety concern and side effect that may outweigh the individual risks of COVID-19 for some people.
However, most Australians are motivated to get vaccinated and there are things we can do to stay motivated.
- Explain the benefits and risks: It is necessary to balance the information in the media rather than focusing on a single case of serious side effects.Simple to use graphic To help people think about how the rare risk of serious side effects overlaps with the serious complications of COVID-19 in the age group when it occurs in the community. Can occur at any time
- Emphasize the benefits of the community: COVID-19 is well controlled in Australia so you can focus on highlighting the benefits to your community from vaccination. This can help people understand why they need to be vaccinated, even if the individual is at low risk. In the 2020 survey, the biggest motivation was “To protect yourself and othersAnd “belief in vaccination and science.” Protecting family, friends, and the wider community may be important to them, even though 25-year-olds consider the individual risk of COVID-19 complications to be low.
- Provide incentives: Immunization as soon as someone qualifies can be linked to financial incentives.This is used for Childhood vaccination Modern vaccinations provide easier access to childcare rebates and encourage healthcare professionals to address vaccination gaps. However, this should be done with caution to avoid compulsory policy concerns.
The more compulsory options are: Mandatory vaccinations such as certain jobs. Economic sanctions such as fines. Travel restrictions, including requiring a “vaccine passport” for travel.
These may increase vaccination intake, Ethical concerns Such an approach can undermine credibility and increase inequality.
Australian Vaccination Communications Experts Mandatory Approach in response to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s proposal Made in August last year The COVID-19 vaccine was “as essential as possible” and was later withdrawn.
Now we can do much more to improve the understanding, access and motivation of Australians. As soon as you qualify, you need to ensure that everyone has the information they need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Carissa Bonner, Researcher, University of Sydney And Rachel Dodd, Researcher, University of Sydney
This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..
