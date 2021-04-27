Maskless protesters at a rally in Alberta urged participants to take the test after testing for COVID-19.

Participants in a Saturday rally against public health restrictions in Medicine Hat, Arta, are being urged by Alberta Health Services to book a COVID-19 test after one of the protesters is positive.

“We ask attendees to book a test, whether or not they have symptoms,” AHS said in an email Monday, adding that close contacts can book the test. online Or by calling 811.

Dozens of maskless protesters gathered in the J Rocks Bar and Grill parking lot on Saturday, showing signs of blaming Alberta’s non-policy essential vaccines and blockades.

The AHS said last Thursday that it issued an order to close J-Rox as a result of failing to comply with state health regulations banning food services.

In an email statement, an AHS spokeswoman said, “The risks posed by people and businesses that choose to go against public health orders are very real.

ASH said it would only be enforced if a significant risk was identified or if non-compliance persisted, with further enforcement such as suspension of restaurant food permits if non-compliance was followed. ..

Medicine Hat police said police enforcement was not carried out at the rally on Saturday, but police officers attended to gather information and share it with the AHS.

The state is fighting the third wave of COVID-19, with over 20,000 active cases and hundreds of people hospitalized. Medicine Hat has 141 active cases.

On Monday, a poster on the Medicine Hat Anti-Health Regulations Facebook page called on rally attendees not to follow state health advice to be tested for COVID-19.

J Rocks Restaurant said in a Facebook post that it remains open and welcomes customers visiting indoors with their neighbors.

Prime Minister Jason Kenny said Monday that he continued to encourage everyone to comply with health restrictions such as distance and wearing masks, and to be vaccinated when qualified. However, he said he has no plans to introduce further restrictions at this time, as “more rules do not necessarily improve compliance.”