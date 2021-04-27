Does one cause the other?

COVID-19 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by SARS-CoV-2. Symptoms vary from person to person, but most commonly include fever, cough, and malaise. Some people, especially those over the age of 65 who are in existing health, can develop potentially life-threatening illnesses. As researchers collect more data about the virus, they are discovering more potential symptoms.I think that the COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Likely to get nosebleedHowever, further investigation is needed to confirm the link. Let’s take a look at what the latest research has found about the association between epistaxis and COVID-19. We will also look at other, more common symptoms of the virus.

Nosebleeds are common and have a variety of potential causes. Drying or injuring the nose tissue can cause nosebleeds. The possible causes are: Researchers have established that the virus that causes COVID-19 can enter cells through receptors called. Angiotensin converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) .. ACE-2 is found in many parts of the body, including the cells that line the following: Airway

heart

Blood vessels

kidney

Gastrointestinal tract The tissue that backs your nose Maximum concentration Of ACE-2 on any part of your airway. It has been suggested that SARS-CoV-2 may cause inflammation of the nose and increase the likelihood of developing epistaxis. Some small studies have found evidence that people with COVID-19 experience nosebleeds more often than people without COVID-19, but more to fully understand the link. Needs research. research result so August 2020 In the study, researchers sought to assess the frequency of coronavirus infections among people visiting hospitals with nosebleeds. Each person arriving at the hospital was examined with a COVID-19 nasal swab. Of the 40 people tested, 15% were positive for the coronavirus. In the 40 control group without nosebleeds, only 2.5 percent were positive. The difference between the two groups was found to be statistically significant. Researchers have concluded that epistaxis may be a symptom of coronavirus infection, but larger studies are needed to confirm this. Several other small studies have also found that epistaxis is more common in people with COVID-19. Ann August 2020 According to a study, 11% of a group of 114 people with COVID-19 had nosebleeds.

According to a study, 11% of a group of 114 people with COVID-19 had nosebleeds. A July 2020 study In a group of 20 people with COVID-19 who needed to see an ear, nose, and throat specialist, 30% (6 people) were found to have nosebleeds. Nosebleed after oxygen uptake People with COVID-19 who are taking oxygen may be at increased risk of developing epistaxis due to increased dryness of the nose and tissue damage from the cannula. In one Case Study , Researchers examined the frequency of epistaxis in a group of 104 people admitted to a hospital where COVID-19 was confirmed. Researchers found that 30 of them developed epistaxis and that the prevalence was high due to the use of oxygen. They concluded that people taking oxygen and anticoagulants were at increased risk of developing epistaxis. Nosebleed after nasal swab Quite rarely, some people have nosebleeds after undergoing a nasal swab to test for COVID-19. In most cases, the epistaxis caused by COVID-19 is minor. In rare cases, you may need to see a doctor.

so Research When examining nasal symptoms in a group of 417 people with mild or moderate COVID-19, researchers found that 357 (85.6%) reported changes in olfactory capacity. Among these 357 people: 79.6 percent reported Loss of odor

20.4 percent reported reduced odor capacity

12.6% experienced a condition called phantosmia. This is when you smell something that isn’t there.

32.4 percent experienced odor distortion another Study review A stuffy nose was found in 4.1% of the 1,773 group of COVID-19. A runny nose was reported in 2.1% of people.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are: Although less common, the symptoms that are still frequently reported are:

If you suspect you are infected with COVID-19, you should be quarantined from others for 10 days. If the symptoms are mild, they can be treated at home. Avoid public transport and other crowded areas, and if possible, use a separate bathroom from the rest of the house. If you have mild symptoms, it is advisable not to see a doctor directly as others may be infected with the virus. If you need to see a doctor, we recommend calling in advance. Many clinics make reservations by phone or online. Emergency medical care Call 911 and tell the dispatcher that you may be infected with COVID-19, or go to your nearest emergency room if you have any of the following symptoms: Signs of emergency medical care : Dyspnea

Sustainable Chest pain

New mess

Can’t keep awake or can’t wake

Light gray or blue skin, lips, or nail bed

Thing about other symptoms