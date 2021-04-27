Health
Dr. Holohan urges the general public to follow the rules and give vaccines the opportunity to do their job.
A vigilant exit plan from the blockade is expected this week as Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan has expressed cautious optimism about the country’s fight against the virus, with Covid-19 levels remaining high. ..
He was optimistic, but he carefully pointed out 437 cases yesterday, a large number of ongoing cases of the virus.
In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last Thursday, he said the situation was still “vulnerable.”
High levels of viral circulation are expected to lead to a cautious plan of deregulation recommended by the government by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) later this week.
Yesterday’s five-day moving average was 475, but last Thursday’s 415 raised concerns about another small but worrisome spike.
Another Covid-19 death was reported yesterday, bringing virus-related deaths to 4,874.
The number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital increased from 176 to 184 last Thursday, while the number of patients in the intensive care unit decreased slightly from 48 to 46.
“As a country, we have now given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 25 pc eligible adults.” Dr. Holohan said.
“It is important that we continue to be vigilant and careful to protect the critical work of the vaccination program, which provides all protection from Covid-19.
“Now we need to keep the progress we have made together.
“We should remain cautious, but we can also be cautiously optimistic. Our vaccination program keeps the majority of Irish people in compliance with public health advice. In addition, it will be the key to getting out of this pandemic in the coming months.
“But doing things like mixing indoors when the disease is still circulating at high levels endangers our progress. We continue to act and socialize in the best interests of each other. Please be safe when you do. “
In a letter to the Minister of Health after the Nphet meeting last Thursday, Dr. Holohan said the situation in Ireland’s Covid-19 remains vulnerable and vulnerable, but is now stable or improving. Said.
He said there is strong evidence of protective effects in people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, but the population is still poorly protected.
“Therefore, the situation remains vulnerable, and increased close contact represents a significant risk,” he said.
He pointed out the still high incidence of illness.
Dr. Holohan also emphasized the potential impact of deregulation from April 12 on the incident in the coming weeks.
“The incidence is stable or declining in all age groups,” said Dr. Holohan.
“More importantly, community test positive rates have peaked at high levels in the last three weeks.”
At that time, Dr. Holohan said the number of confirmed cases in hospitals, intensive care units, and deaths was stable or declining.
The R number, which indicates how virus levels are increasing or decreasing, is uncertain and is estimated to be approximately 1.
There is now the beginning of evidence of the effects of vaccination on people over the age of 75 living in the community, he added.
Irish independent
