UCSD plans to resume use of the one-shot J & J COVID vaccine

La Jolla, CA – Many people continue to flow into the University of California, San Diego clinic for the first or second COVID-19 vaccination. Shortly after the FDA and CDC lifted the suspension last week, they will be able to get a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine there.

On-campus healthcare professionals say they plan to resume Johnson & Johnson’s shots and let people choose which vaccine to get, depending on the availability available.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Saturday in California Start administration of the one-shot vaccine “immediately”. Federal agency Pause is recommended After 6 cases of rare blood coagulopathy were reported from nearly 8 million doses of the administered vaccine.

James AIDS, a researcher at the University of California, San Diego, said he had been vaccinated and would have been willing to receive a one-shot vaccine if it were available.

“As you work on your research, you understand how low those odds are,” AIDS said.

Sean Parker, who received a shot on campus on Monday, said concerns about blood clots “shrugged” for him, given that few people were affected.

“People should definitely take what is available,” Parker said.

Although CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said in a statement last week that coagulation cases are “a very rare event out of millions of doses,” some people said. I’m still skeptical of the one-shot vaccine.

“For me, I would choose Pfizer or Moderna,” a student told a FOX5 reporter.

The San Diego County Health and Welfare Department reported on Monday that it had received more than 2.72 million COVID-19 vaccines.

The population of a single vaccinated county is 1,389,473, which is 68.9% of the population of a county eligible for vaccination. Those who received the two doses were 935,593, or 46.4% of San Diegan over the age of 16.

The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16, or 2,017,011.

On Monday, the University of California School of Health announced that it had given one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including the University of California, San Diego.

“Since the first shipment of vaccines arrived in mid-December, competition has continued between the virus epidemic and the pace of vaccination,” said Carry Buyin, an infectious disease expert and executive vice president of UCH. Dr. Ton said. ..

“Our goal was clear. Shoot into the arms of Californians as soon as possible and start with the person at highest risk of exposure and serious illness.”

Under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, UCH will work on December 16 in Group 1A employees in the patient care area, including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and housekeeping, maintenance, and patients. Vaccination of personnel has started in transportation and other areas.

UCH will be vaccinated when the University of California, San Diego opens a drive-through vaccination center in Petco Park on January 11 and begins vaccination of healthcare workers employed in other hospitals and medical facilities. Expanded work.

The Petco Park site later began serving other high-priority groups, eventually providing more than 200,000 vaccinations.

Public health officials in San Diego County reported 129 new COVID-19 infections on Monday. The data showed that the cumulative total of cases increased to 275,540. No new deaths were reported, with deaths remaining at 3,692. Monday numbers tend to be low due to late reporting on weekends.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus has dropped to 161, 11 fewer than reported on Sunday. The number of patients in the intensive care unit remained at 47. The county had 57 available ICU beds.

Of the 7,737 tests reported on Monday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day moving average for positive tests is 1.8%.

An outbreak of one new community was reported on Monday. Over the past 7 days, 25 community outbreaks have been identified and 98 have been associated with new outbreaks.