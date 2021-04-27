Saskatoon parents say anti-maskers are scarier than COVID-19

Saskatoon parents are scarier than they are now Anti-mask Than her COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection), She told Global News.

Kaitlyn Hofstra said police in two major cities in Saskatchewan do not understand why they rarely issued tickets to protesters. Public health order..

Last weekend, about 100 people (about half of them were children) met in Saskatoon, and about 60 also met in Regina. The day before Saskatchewan Health Department (SHA) issued a COVID-19 exposure alert to the event Antimask in Prince Albert, informing everyone there to self-quarantine. One attendee said he attended both.

Hofstra said he was worried about the safety of the children at the event as they could have been exposed to the disease and spread to school and day care.

She also said she was worried about her wife.

“The fear is that (the anti-masker) grows and becomes stronger and puts us at risk.”

She told Global News that she deleted her social media account a few days ago because the comments she saw from anti-maskers were more than just a pandemic.

She said she believed their actions and demonstrations were more sinister.

“It’s about 100 percent of power,” she said, adding that she was afraid because it seemed “nothing was done to stop these people.”

“These are the same people I posted a month ago.’Why don’t you have straight pride?’ They posted about immigration restrictions.

She said she was dissatisfied with not being able to visit her parents last Christmas, but police said people did not wear masks, did not have adequate physical distance, and adhered to restrictions. It seems that they are allowing events to be neglected.

Patrick Maze, president of the Saskatoon Teachers’ Federation, said he was very dissatisfied with the rally. “We know that hospitals are full, especially in the Regina area and southern Saskatchewan... “

He said the fact that people who could have been exposed to COVID-19 were near the children puts everyone at risk because the disease could spread throughout the school.

“We cannot guarantee that all students will be safe,” he said.

“Some of our fellow students may have attended the rally and sat beside them at school.”

He said the public had to rely on the judicial system and police to hold them accountable for their “irresponsible” behavior.

He also renewed his call for schools in the Saskatoon region to move to online learning.

Global News spoke on the phone with Marc Freesen, who was attending Prince Albert and Saskatoon events.

He was not concerned about the spread of the disease, calling the asymptomatic spread a “fallacy” and said it was in direct contradiction to science.

He said he had attended rallies, sometimes attended by thousands of people, in the past, and no one was ill.

The SHACOVID-19 alert for the Prince Albert event states that “the risk of infection is increased … if one or more people participate during the infection …”.

Freesen was sad that he had never encountered prejudice at the rally.

Both Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe and opposition leader Ryan Meili have blamed the racist language used at the December 12 rally in Regina attended by Freesen.

“People want the organizers to ask for clarification, and I think they’ll see it,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clarke told Global News Morning.

He is pleased that the event was much smaller than the previous rally, but “when these variants (of concern) have spread to our community and are infecting the health of our citizens.” He said it was frustrating to see people gathering without masks.

A Regina Police Service (RPS) spokesman called the level of attention “appropriate” in a statement.

Elizabeth Popowich said executives have issued four tickets and are continuing their investigation at SHA.

“More tickets could be issued, but we still don’t know,” she said.

She also wrote that handing out tickets was “not as easy as handing out paper like a leaflet.” Because doing so requires the personal details of the intended recipient.

“As you can imagine, the people in these rallies don’t provide that information and they aren’t lined up to give it to our officers. We’re there to make things worse. Not that, in an emotionally filled environment, intervening and starting to put hands on people can be exacerbated. “

“Another consideration to approach this is that some of the participants may be shedding the COVID virus, in which case more people, including officers there, will be exposed to the virus. “There is,” the statement said.

She said Global News Regina police chose to focus on the organizers of the event.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) did not respond to requests for comment by the deadline.

On Friday before the mask prevention event, SPS issued a statement that police would be present to confirm that it was peaceful and that public health restrictions were in place.

“The police response to the protest is a balance between protecting the rights of those who express their opinions in a safe and peaceful way, while ensuring the general security of the entire community,” he said.

Police have issued 25 tickets for violations of health orders since the pandemic began.

When asked about Hofstra’s concerns, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman simply said he would have police investigate.

He also said it wasn’t time for a masking demonstration and warned that they could lead to an outbreak.

“I’ve seen it many times through this (pandemic), but one bad situation can be multiple cases and dozens of cases.”

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Public Schools Department wrote in an email: “Our school department continues to receive instructions from local public health authorities who are in regular contact with us on responding to pandemics.

“At this time, there are no plans to move to Level 4 across the department.”

A spokesman for the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School division said the division is aware of weekend events.

“Health authorities remind us that the protocol we are implementing has created many layers of protection to mitigate and mitigate risk,” writes Derrick Kuntz.

“At the time of writing this answer, there are no signs that the risk to students or staff justifying the switch to online learning has increased significantly.”

