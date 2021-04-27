The second round of vaccination begins on June 7th | Local News





The first round of vaccination is nearing the end, and the second vaccination will begin in June. At a hypothetical press conference at the Ministry of Health yesterday, Dr. Avery Hind, technical director of epidemiology, said that tens of thousands of people (41,549 as of yesterday’s 4 pm update) were vaccinated with the first AstraZeneca vaccine on June 7. Announced that it will start the second vaccination. Mr. Hands said: “People who have already confirmed their vaccination reservations this week are beginning to finish the first batch of vaccine distribution, keeping in mind that they can continue to respond. Therefore, the second vaccination will begin on June 7. It’s a schedule. “That is, anyone who has already been vaccinated and will return for a second vaccination will complete the vaccination process. Must be presented to everyone who received the first vaccination. I would like to encourage you to do so that you can complete the coverage of the vaccination and receive the full benefits of being vaccinated, as they are scheduled for their second dose. is.” Mr Hands explained that 41,549 vaccines are possible because the ministry has exceeded 75,600 at its disposal. He said the first receipt of 33,600 first tranches of COVAX vaccine meant that half of that number should have been vaccinated. However, with an additional 40,000 vaccines donated by India and 2,000 vaccines initially provided by Barbados, the country ended up with 75,600 doses. As a result, the target number of vaccinations has been extended. The ministry then discovered that there was an additional volume in the vial of the vaccine dose received and was used instead of wasting itself, so more people than originally intended were vaccinated. received. However, Hind reassured that half the amount of the first tranche of the vaccine received was already in reserve. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the recommended dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is to be given twice intramuscularly at intervals of 8-12 weeks. The expiration date of the vaccine has not been disclosed, but Hinds said the date on which someone would receive a second dose would be limited by the time of expiration and many other things. He added that some people receive a second dose later than others, but should not exceed the 12-week standard. In Phase 1 of vaccination, health care workers, long-term seniors, and people over the age of 60 with non-communicable disease (NCD) were eligible to be vaccinated, regardless of age. In Phase 2, which began on April 17, parliamentarians, frontline workers, including police officers, media members, local government practitioners, judicial members, and parliamentarians were also eligible for vaccination. .. The ministry said no vaccine-related adverse events or deaths have been recorded since the vaccine’s deployment began.

