



Globally, more and more people are living longer. Malaysia faces historically unprecedented trends in vital statistics. France took 115 years to move from aging to aging, while Malaysia took only 25 years to do the same. According to the 2018 National Health and Morby Health Survey for the Elderly, 17.0% of the elderly depend on others for activities of daily living. The Covid-19 pandemic presents additional challenges to these already overworked elderly caregivers. According to a survey in the United States, many caregivers have experienced increased caregiver burdens since the beginning of the pandemic due to isolation, financial difficulties and uncertainty. Be aware of these signs of caregiver stress and burnout. > Withdrawal from family and friends. > Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities. > Shows irritable bowel, hopelessness, and helplessness. > Changes in appetite, weight and sleep patterns. > Get sick more often. > Emotional and physical fatigue. > The desire to hurt yourself and those in need of care. According to clinical psychiatrist Dr. Fardia Mohd Zaffa, burnout can lead to chronic stress and is detrimental to a person’s overall health. Inadequate rest and sleep by caregivers can affect physical health, and lack of time on one’s own can lead to reduced exercise and inadequate intake of a balanced diet. There is sex. Unfortunately, all of these further increase the risk of developing medical illnesses such as high blood pressure and diabetes. According to Dr. Ferdia, caring for the elderly can also exhaust a person’s emotional and mental abilities. Long-term care is a tough effort that can affect even the most resilient people. It is important for caregivers to take advantage of the resources available around them. If you are a caregiver, the following strategies can help you cope with the caregiver’s burden: > Prioritize your physical and mental health needs. If you are not feeling well, you may not be able to take care of your loved ones. We aim to establish a good sleep, a balanced diet and a good physical activity routine. > Focus on the positive. It’s normal for you to feel like you’re not doing enough, but being realistic and embracing can instill a sense of calm and peace. > Select Help. Respond to their offer when others provide help. Understand that accepting help does not undermine you, but rather it is an act of independence. > Connect. Long-term care services such as meal delivery and housekeeping reduce the burden you are facing. > Join a support group. A group of caregivers can provide hands-on guidance and emotional support. Support systems available in Malaysia include: Malaysian Mental Health Association Caregiver and Peer Support Services. Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation Malaysian Caregiver Support Network; National Cancer Society Malaysia Peer Support Group. Hospice Malaysian patient and caregiver resources. > Rest care. Relatives and friends are a great source of help. You may also consider seeking help hired to help care for the elderly. When the situation gets tougher, it helps to remember that you are not alone. Feel free to contact support when needed, not only for the benefit of the care recipient, but also for your own benefit. DR NUR NABILA ABD RAHIM Public doctor Health candidate DR RAFDZAH AHMAD ZAKI Associate Professor of Epidemiology Department of Social Preventive Medicine, Universiti Malaya School of Medicine

