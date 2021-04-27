Health
New mammogram screening guidelines can endanger women
When and how often do women need to take mammograms? Many years of debate are again under the microscope after recent studies have highlighted discrepancies in screening guidelines. Who should women listen to? The local doctor says it should be yours.
One in eight women develops breast cancer, and more than 40,000 die from breast cancer each year. Captured in its early stages, the cure rate is 99 percent.
Dr. Lisa Stempel is a radiologist at the Rush University Medical Center.
“Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, so it’s very common beyond lung cancer,” she said.
But when it comes to screening, the numbers are confusing.
“There are different groups with different recommendations,” says Stempel.
The American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging recommend screening from the age of 40 each year.
“The reason we follow these recommendations is that the incidence of breast cancer increases significantly at age 40,” says Stempel. “In fact, one in six breast cancers diagnosed in this country is found in women in this age group, so many women will not benefit from screening unless they start screening at age 40. I will. “
In 2016, the US Preventive Medicine Commission recommended that women be screened for breast cancer every other year from the age of 50. The Task Force acknowledges that: It is more profitable than older women and is more likely to experience the potential harm of screening. “
Task force recommendations are currently under consideration and are subject to change, spokespersons said. The Independent Committee examined both benefits and harms, including false-positive screening results and the anxiety and stress associated with unnecessary needle biopsies.
The American Cancer Society also states that annual screening of people at average risk should start at age 45, and people aged 40-44 should have the option to start mammograms.
So which guidelines should women follow?
“I want women to be able to make their own decisions based on the facts supported by science,” said Temple. “They should consult a doctor and read as much as possible.”
Is there an economic benefit for the breast center to screen more patients? Stempel says money is not a factor.
“75% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in their 40s have no family history, which is an average risk,” she said. “Therefore, we don’t want to offer screening only to high-risk women.”
Recently, a 48-year-old patient underwent an annual mammogram as well as a special ultrasonography to screen for dense breast tissue. It helped doctors detect cancerous lesions.
“We did a biopsy and cut it out. It’s invasive lobular cancer, a classic type of breast cancer that can hide in dense breast tissue,” said Temple. “She eventually had lymph node-negative, good prognosis, stage 1 breast cancer …. If she had waited up to 50 before she came and got a mammogram, this would definitely grow and become lymph nodes. It could spread. “
In addition to the debate, Stempel said breast cancer in black women usually develops earlier. Twenty-three percent of cases occur before the age of fifty.
Conclusion: Talk to your doctor and educate yourself so that you can make informed decisions about screening.
