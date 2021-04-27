Santa Clara County offers drop-in, unreserved COVID-19 vaccine





On Tuesday, Santa Clara County will begin offering the drop-in COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over the age of 16 who lives, works, or attends school in the county. No reservation is required. This announcement points to a turning point since Santa Clara County was just a few weeks ago. I had a hard time opening the schedule for the first dose To residents because of lack of vaccine. Since then, the county has benefited from a federal vaccine program with thousands of additional doses in addition to weekly allocations from the state. For example, last week the county received 300,000 initial allocations from the federal government. “It’s time to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Martifenstershake, director of COVID-19 testing and vaccines in Santa Clara County, in a statement. “Vaccines are absolutely important to protect our community and we will not rest until all eligible people in our community have the opportunity to be vaccinated.” Vaccines are no longer an option, and anyone who wants the vaccine can get the vaccine, so Fenster Scheive said in an interview that county officials are hesitant to get injections or may have access barriers He said he was looking for a way to make it more convenient for him. As of Monday, 65% of Santa Clara County residents over the age of 16 were first vaccinated and 37% were fully vaccinated, according to the county’s Vaccine Dashboard. From Tuesday to Sunday this week, 13 clinics in the county will provide people with vaccines without reservation. Availability is subject to supply and capacity limits at each site. The Santa Clara County clinics that offer drop-in reservations are: Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose — Tuesday to Sunday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

County Service Center, 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose — Tuesday to Friday 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 North White Road, San Jose — 8:45 am-4pm Tuesday-Friday

Mexico Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose — Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 4:30 pm, Wednesday 12 pm to 5 pm

Gilroy High School, 750 West 10th Street, Gilroy — Tuesday to Friday 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

Mountain View Community Center, 201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View — Tuesday-Friday 8:30 am-5: 45pm

Oberfeld High School, Cunningham Avenue, 1835, San Jose — Thursday and Sunday 10 am-3pm, Friday and Saturday 10 am-5pm

Marshor Kotor Park, 391 Chynoweth Street, San Jose — Tuesday 10 am-4:30pm

Our Lady of the Shelter, 2165 Lucretia Avenue, San Jose — Wednesday 10 am-4pm

Milpitas Sports Center, 1325 E Calaveras Boulevard, Milpitas — Wednesday 10 am-4pm

ConXion, 749 Story Road, San Jose – Thursday 10 am-5pm

Tafa Tru Congregational Church, 2510 Alvin Avenue, San Jose-9: 30 am-4pm Thursday

John Biannie, 4600 Highland Avenue, San Jose — Friday 10 am-4pm

