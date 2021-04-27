“We should not deny ourselves:” The offspring of the victims of the black experiment encourage people to be vaccinated.





Orange County, Florida. – Some of the descendants of research victims near Tuskegee, Alabama, trust medical professionals in others as they work to dispel myths and tell secret stories from their 40 years of research. We encourage you to get vaccinated. Leoware, 83, living in Orange County, never forgets what he said happened to both of his grandfathers during an study. “There is no doubt that what happened was wrong,” Ware said. “They thought they were being treated, but not because of syphilis, but because of what they call bad blood.” Researchers told men that they were being treated for “bad blood,” but they weren’t getting the proper treatment needed to cure their illness.According to, more than 600 black men were first used in the study Voice to our father’s Legacy Foundation, A non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the men who were victims of the investigation. Advertising [TRENDING: What’s next for housing market? | Some Fla. deputies told not to enforce ‘anti-riot’ law | Look up! First supermoon of 2021] He said they were both blinded, but didn’t know they were part of the US Public Health Service’s syphilis study in Tuskegee. It’s been a 40-year study, with hundreds of black men not being treated for syphilis. “They didn’t give them a cure. They just wanted to see what the illness did,” Ware said. On Monday, several descendants of the investigation met with Mayor of Orange County, Jerry Demings, and his wife, Congressman Valdemings (Democratic Party), to share their stories and discuss misunderstandings. Advertising Advertising

