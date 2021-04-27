Jack in the gym and take a cold shower

It sounds too good to be true, according to top neuroscientists, but it may be better to take a cold shower in the evening and dim the lights than to go to the gym.

Dr. Julia Jones believes that simple changes to our daily lives will help us lose weight, fight illness and sleep better.

6 There are many benefits to turning off the shower hot tap Credit: Alamy

In her new book, Neuron Smart Wellness Made Easy, she abandoned her diet and gym last year, but still managed to do it. Lose £ 10 She has been struggling to shift for 10 years and has reduced her biological age from 55 to her true 50.

Julia, the revelation comes the week after the researchers discover Women with sleep problems You’re almost twice as likely to suffer from serious heart problems, and we recommend a little trick, the “biohack.” You can do it every day.

She states: “I started making a few changes to see what happened. It’s much less effort and money, and it’s easy enough to keep going forever, regardless of age or money.”

Here Julia shares her top tips for “smart” wellness:

6 Neuron Smart Wellness Simplified by Dr. Julia Jones

7:00 Make your bed: This first causes a positive release of chemicals in the brain, increasing your chances of having a good day. I really improve my bed. I bought a new blanket to cover the duvet so it always looks smooth and clean.

7:15 Go out: Get out as soon as possible, just waiting for the kettle to boil. The natural light that reaches behind your eyes triggers your body clock. If you don’t go out, your natural sleep timer won’t work. Sleep is essential to your health.

8:00 Grab Brew: I bought high quality coffee and tasted a taste that helped induce the release of positive brain chemicals. I’m using a filter. Studies have shown that while coffee itself has many advantages, the oils in coffee can be harmful.

8:30 Cool the shower: Cold water is ideal for breathing and circulation, and some studies have shown that it can reduce fat accumulation. Start warm and then cool. Make your breath longer and slow your breathing. By the time you leave, you won’t even notice how chilly it was.

6 Get out as soon as possible, just waiting for the kettle to boil Credit: Shutterstock

9:00 Express Gratitude: Gratitude has been scientifically proven to make you happy. It doesn’t have to be important. I say thank my dog ​​for my great coffee! Even if life is bad, there are usually some things we can find positive.

10:00 Strengthen muscles: One of the most important things we can do for good health is to maintain muscle tissue. Muscle tissue naturally declines with age. This in turn boosts the immune system. Slow motion muscle movements such as push-ups are recommended. Do them slowly until you reach a point where you can no longer.

11:00 Eat breakfast: Have breakfast at 11am and stop eating after about 8 hours, giving your body time to get rid of waste products and rebuild protein. With a constant diet, the body spends all its time processing fuel and has no time to perform maintenance work. I do this 4 days a week — doing it more often can be bad for your gut.

12:00 Learn something new: Brain tissue also declines as we get older. You need to give it some complex tasks, and best include learning a language or learning to play a musical instrument. You don’t need a drum kit to play the drums. A drumstick or wooden spoon will suffice.

6 Try slow motion muscle movements such as push-ups at 10am Credit: Getty

13:00 Go outdoors again:Let’s go for a walk outdoors. A walk in the natural environment provokes a relaxing reaction in the brain. Adding slopes and stairs to your route will also increase your heart rate and improve your health.

14:00 Create a list:Lists help organize our minds and reduce stress. Writing just one reduces the stress hormone cortisol. If you check a few things well, the pleasant rewarding chemical dopamine is released into the brain. You feel the noise.

15:00 Dance in the kitchen:Many of us suffer from mid-afternoon slumps and reach for chocolate bars. Replace this with music. Get up and move around with some high-energy songs. By the end of the song, I’ll be fine again.

17:00 Social ISE:Try to spend time with positive people. If the people around you always see the glass as half empty, that negativity also affects you.

6 Have breakfast at 11am and stop eating after about 8 hours Credit: Getty

No laughter A woman who falls asleep when she is about to drown while swimming and laughs Watch now Fighting fit Bear Grylls Announces Week 4 of the 40-Day Military Fitness Challenge Exclusive Horror house fire Burned while saving her children from a fierce fire, her mother remembers her skin melting as she tried to escape. Wedding bell A bride with “disgusting” teeth turns into a body fixer because she’s afraid to smile on a big day Sex clues This is the amount of sex you should have … depending on your age

6 Dance in the kitchen to overcome the mid-afternoon slump Credit: Getty

18:00 THINK TECH:Technology is a great way to see if your health is improving. Try Fitbits or Apple Watch to measure temperature, sleep, activity, steps, resting heart rate, and more. It’s cheaper than the gym.

18:30 Eat dinner:Do this before 7 pm and stay within the 8-hour time frame. If you drink alcohol, you should drink it at least 4 hours before going to bed. Alcohol can interfere with your brain’s connections and really ruin your sleep.

20:00 Dimming the lights:Use low-level table lamps and dimmers in the evening and avoid screens. When using the screen at night, wear blue light-shielding glasses to prevent the light emitted by your cell phone or laptop from interfering with the biological circuits of your brain.

If you have an underlying health condition that may cause concern, you should discuss your diet and changes in your daily life with your GP. Neuron Smart Wellness Made Easy by Dr. Julia Jones has been released.