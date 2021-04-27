Should pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Dear Mayo Clinic: I’m a junior high school teacher and I teach students directly. I was careful to follow safety guidelines, but now that I’m pregnant, I’m even more worried about getting COVID-19 and the risks to my baby. Our state has released the COVID-19 vaccine to educators, but we are wondering if it is safe to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

Answer: Pregnant women are at increased risk of developing a serious illness when infected with COVID-19. Pregnant women have altered immune systems that may make them more susceptible to COVID-19. Studies also show that pregnant women with underlying illness or medical health are at increased risk of worsening outcomes when infected. Pregnant women are about 1.3 to 1.4 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected with COVID-19 than women who are not pregnant, in the same health and of the same age.

Although data on current COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women and lactating mothers are limited, it is important to understand the risks and benefits for you and your baby. Early studies have shown that it may be beneficial for babies that vaccine-induced antibodies are passed through the placenta to the baby in breast milk. Research is ongoing and women need to discuss their concerns with their healthcare providers.

However, since the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine, the American Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Society have urged pregnant women to have access to the vaccine if they choose. Recommended.

Many questions were asked about whether mothers vaccinated against COVID-19 could infect their foets with COVID-19. The answer is no. Vaccines containing live viruses that replicate are not used in pregnant women due to their theoretical risk. The COVID-19 vaccine does not use live virus. Therefore, the COVID-19 vaccine is a single-protein genetic code and babies should not be exposed to the virus. It is not duplicated in humans. Does not cause COVID-19 infection.

The COVID-19 vaccine was not tested in pregnant women in the first trial because it is for emergency use. Therefore, there is no direct evidence of safety during pregnancy. What is known is the lack of theoretical evidence of harm.

There is no reason why the COVID-19 vaccine is harmful to pregnant women. None of the nanoparticles that make up the vaccine are known to be harmful during pregnancy. The best evidence for pregnant women suggests that vaccination with COVID-19 is much safer than vaccination with COVID-19. Similarly, there are no signs that the COVID-19 vaccine is harmful or damaging to breastfeeding women or babies.

A recent safety study compared pregnant and non-pregnant women with women who received the COVID-19 vaccine. The report showed no significant difference in response between the two groups.

A data review conducted by the Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee shows that more than 30,000 pregnant women are vaccinated against COVID-19. A preliminary safety study conducted between December 2020 and January 2021 compared pregnant and non-pregnant women with women vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The advisory board found that the local responses of both study groups were similar one day after vaccination. In almost all cases, there were no significant differences in responses such as local pain, redness, malaise, headache, and fever.

Pregnant and COVID-19 vaccinated women are encouraged to participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety surveillance program after V-safe — COVID-19 vaccination. These women are tracked at these specific intervals and are monitored for long-term adverse effects. Once every semester, when the baby is 3 months old after giving birth.

To date, 1,949 patients have been enrolled in the V-Safe monitoring program and 275 patients, including 232 births, have completed their pregnancies so far. Pregnancy outcomes such as miscarriage, stillbirth, pregnancy complications, and infant outcomes of participants are similar to the general proportion of women who are pregnant and not vaccinated with COVID-19.

I am often asked if the vaccine can cause infertility and if the woman is not yet pregnant, should she wait to become pregnant. There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility. For my patients, I share the recommendation that women who are about to become pregnant should continue contraception and pass the COVID-19 vaccination series before revisiting their pregnancy.

Although it is an individual choice, the COVID-19 vaccine is known to be effective. I believe that the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks of pregnant women because they know how dangerous infections are during pregnancy.

Regardless of your decision, it is important that you and everyone are at a social distance and continue to mask.