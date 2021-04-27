New study: Common bowel disorders drugs found to slow the response of the Covid-19 vaccine





People taking medications commonly prescribed for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) should not assume that they are protected after the first dose. COVID-19 Vaccines are according to the authors of a large study that found many people to have poor antibody responses. The study included the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in 865 people treated with infliximab, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) biological drug prescribed to approximately 2 million people worldwide. The antibody response after vaccination was measured. (One of the brand names for which infliximab is sold is Remicade, which is licensed by the regulatory authorities in India.) Anti-TNF drugs are an effective treatment for immune inflammatory diseases, but they suppress the immune system. Researchers suggest that doing so reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine and increases the risk of serious infections. Led by the University of Exeter and the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, and published in the journal GUT, this treatise is from the CLARITY Study, funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and Crohn’s and Colitis UK. .. The study found that people treated with infliximab had significantly lower antibody levels than 428 people who received the alternative treatment, vedolizumab. For a vaccine to be effective, it must elicit a sufficient number of virus-targeted antibodies to prevent subsequent infections. After a single dose of the vaccine, only about one-third (103 of 328) of participants treated with infliximab alone produced sufficient levels of antibody against the virus for the vaccine to be considered effective. Did. In participants taking infliximab and immunomodulators at the same time, antibody levels were even lower after a single dose of the vaccine. Only 125 of the 537 met the positive antibody test threshold. 📣 Join now 📣: Express Explained Telegram Channel However, in a subgroup of people who have previously been infected with Covid-19, and in a small number of patients who have already been vaccinated a second time, the antibody response caused by the vaccine is significantly increased and is subsequently effective. It shows a reaction. Two exposures. Based on these observations, the researchers conclude that people taking anti-TNF drugs should be considered a priority for a second vaccination. The CLARITY study recruited 6,935 patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis from 92 hospitals in the United Kingdom between September and December 2020 for COVID-19 susceptibility and protective immunity after infection or vaccination. We investigated the effects of these drugs. Previous studies have shown that infliximab may blunt the immune system against COVID-19 infection and increase the risk of reinfection. The two main forms of IBD are ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Symptoms include urgent and frequent bloody diarrhea, weight loss, pain, and extreme malaise. Source: University of Exeter

..





