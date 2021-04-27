How to update medical records to include COVID-19 vaccination

Being vaccinated against COVID-19 and receiving a vaccination card is a rite of passage for many Americans who have endured last year’s pandemic.

However, protecting the vaccination card does not necessarily mean that the status of the COVID-19 vaccine is in the medical record.

Many have been vaccinated at drive-in events, sports stadiums and other mass vaccination sites. If you are among the myriad of people who did not take it at your GP’s clinic, you may not have a vaccination record registered with your doctor.

According to doctors, you need to keep a record of these vaccines, just like any other important medical information. Here’s what to do to add your vaccination to your official medical record after vaccination.

Give a copy to your family doctor

It’s very easy. Send your vaccination card to the clinic by email, mail, or fax. The administrator will add your COVID-19 vaccine to your medical record. Alternatively, bring your vaccination card to the office the next time you book so that office staff can scan the copy and bring it into the system.

If you change providers in the future, your medical records will be transferred to the new provider. This includes records of taking the vaccine.

Dr. Sirisha Mohan, a clinical assistant professor of family medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, said it was time to book an appointment with her doctor if she had been vaccinated but had no doctor. California.

If there are side effects to the vaccine, doctors know more about which vaccine you took and when, Mohan said. “That’s even more reason to make sure you have a doctor you can contact so that you can stay in close communication,” she added.

Check with the pharmacy

In recent months, many pharmacies have offered the COVID-19 vaccine. In many cases, pharmacies automatically transfer vaccination records to the primary care office, but this should not be expected.

Call the pharmacy to see if the staff has already transferred your vaccination certificate and ask someone to transfer it if this procedure has not yet been performed.

Contact the state vaccination information system office

All US states have vaccination information system offices that track population vaccine records. According to Mohan, it is up to participating providers, such as primary care offices, to submit patient records.

“While we are learning, we always need to understand how our population is doing and get as much information as possible,” she said.

It is also useful to have a record of the vaccine in the state registry. This is because multiple vaccination sources can be combined into a single record and provided as an official record for schools and day care. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Contact your state for more information Vaccination Information System Office..

Contact the Department of Veterans Affairs

If you are a Veteran, you can upload a copy of your vaccination card in a message to the US Department of Veterans Affairs medical team. Use this portal.. You can also send a copy to the care team by phone, email, or fax.

According to the VA statement, it is important to submit the vaccine record to the VA. This helps teams track people protected from COVID-19 and decide when and how to expand face-to-face care services.