University of California, Davis and SpectraPass Partner for Rapid Mass Spec COVID-19 Test

The new COVID-19 test uses a mass spectrometer combined with a powerful machine learning platform to detect SARS-CoV-2 in the nasal swab. The mass spectrometer can analyze the sample in minutes, which takes a total of about 20 minutes for the entire process.

Maurice J, a graduate of the University of California, Davis and Chairman and CEO of the Allegiant Travel Company. Gallagher, Jr. In partnership with, a new rapid COVID-19 test has been carried out.

Recently published study Nature Science report Shows that the new method is 98.3% accurate on a COVID-19 positive test and 96% accurate on a negative test.

“This test was done from scratch,” he said. Nam Trang, Leading author of research and professor of pathology UC Davis School of Medicine.. “There was no such thing as this test before. We started with a blank slate.”

Last year, when the pandemic almost shut down the aviation and hospitality industries, Gallagher began conceptualizing an approach that would allow people to regroup safely.

Gallagher approached H. Lao UnnavaHe was a professor and dean of the University of California, Davis School of Business and linked him with Tran of the School of Medicine.

Gallagher and UC Davis have signed a sponsored research agreement. Shimadzu Scientific InstrumentsDevelop an automated COVID-19 test on a mass spectrometer.

This is the first test of COVID-19 that combines mass spectrometry with robotics and a robust automated machine learning platform to provide rapid test results.

“Mr. Gallagher has shown through his generosity as a graduate how businesses and universities can work together to solve problems that are of great importance to the world,” said Unnava. “We are pleased that this groundbreaking work will continue to build on the University of California, Davis’ reputation as a place of constant” greater expectations. ” “

The project is built on the previous success of the MILO platform

This collaboration is part of a new center of medicine. University of California, Davis Diagnostic Innovation Center..

“This groundbreaking, rapid new COVID-19 test demonstrates the deep expertise of our faculty and scientists in finding new solutions to imminent global health problems.” I am. Allison blusher, Dean of Medicine, University of California, Davis. “This kind of innovation and collaboration is the hallmark of our pandemic response.”

Tran participated to ensure support for the analytical part of the study Human Rashidi, A longtime collaborator, Department of Pathology and Experimental Medicine..

This machine, mass spectrometer MALDI-TOF, or matrix-assisted laser desorption / ionization time-of-flight type uses a laser to generate small particles (ions) from large molecules in a test sample. These ionized particles create signals that can be used to identify many compounds, including those associated with microorganisms and pathogens.

For research226 nasal swabs from the UC Davis COVID-19 test bio-repository were ionized at Shimadzu 8020. The swabs were from the remaining samples and volunteers who agreed to the study. Some of the participants showed COVID-19 symptoms and some were asymptomatic.

Hundreds of peaks and signals generated by ionized test swabs were analyzed by an automated machine learning platform. MILO (Mechanical Intelligence Learning Optimizer).. Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence (AI). Tran, Rashidi, Samel Albafra MILO co-developer.The platform was previously used for prediction Severe infections and acute kidney injury..

For the COVID-19 test, MILO finds identification patterns in many mass spectrometric peaks and signals and decodes the patterns corresponding to the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the sample.

MILO completed the analysis in a fraction of the time it took for a non-automated machine learning approach. “This meant significantly facilitating research without compromising performance measurements,” says Rashidi.

Gallagher has launched a new startup. SpectraPassTo develop a rapid, automated system into a means of facilitating entrepreneurship and the economy.

Experts at the University of California, Davis help guide the SpectraPass team through the scientific, machine learning, and clinical steps needed to bring COVID-19 testing technology closer to an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). doing.

New application for automated machine learning with MALDI-TOF-MS for rapid high-throughput screening of COVID-19: proof of concept.. Scientific Reports, April 15, 2021.