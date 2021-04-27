COVID-19 Vaccine Response Slowed by Treatment of Common Inflammatory Bowel Disease | Imperial News













People taking common prescription medications for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) should not assume that they are protected after the first dose of the vaccine.

This is a discovery New research, From many institutions including Imperial College London.. The study included Pfizer / BioNTech or Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 in 865 people treated with infliximab, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) biological drug, prescribed to approximately 2 million people worldwide. The antibody response after vaccination of the vaccine was measured.

This study emphasizes the importance of a second vaccination. This encourages all patients to do this. Dr. Nick Powell Research author

Although anti-TNF drugs are an effective treatment for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, they can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine and increase the risk of serious infections by suppressing the immune system.

Studies published in the journal GUT CLARITY study Funded by NIHR And Crohn’s disease and colitis UK..

The study found that people treated with infliximab had significantly lower antibody levels than 428 people who received the alternative treatment, vedolizumab.

Vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies that protect individuals from future infections. For a vaccine to be effective, it must elicit a sufficient number of virus-targeted antibodies to prevent subsequent infections.

Protection against COVID-19

After a single dose of the vaccine, only about one-third (103 of 328) of participants treated with infliximab alone produced sufficient levels of antibody against the virus for the vaccine to be considered effective. Did.

In participants taking infliximab and immunomodulators such as azathioprine and methotrexate at the same time, antibody levels were even lower after a single dose of the vaccine. Only 125 of the 537 met the positive antibody test threshold.

However, in a subgroup of people who have previously been infected with COVID-19, and in a small number of patients who have already been vaccinated a second time, the antibody response caused by the vaccine is significantly increased and is subsequently effective. It shows a reaction. Two exposures. Based on these observations, the researchers conclude that people taking anti-TNF drugs should be considered a priority for a second vaccination.

The· CLARITY research Between September and December 2020, 6,935 patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis were recruited from 92 hospitals in the United Kingdom for these agents against COVID-19 susceptibility and protective immunity after infection or vaccination. We investigated the impact.Earlier, research discovered it Infliximab blunts the immune system to COVID-19 It may increase the risk of infection and reinfection.

Needs a second dose

Dr. Nick PowellThe co-chief author of research in the Department of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction of Imperial said: “This is a very important study, showing that a single dose of SARS-CoV2 vaccine is not sufficient to elicit a protective antibody response in patients treated with anti-antibody drugs.

Poor antibody response to a single dose of the vaccine may increase the risk of COVID-19 in these patients. Dr. Tariq Ahmad Research author

Drug. This is important because millions of people around the world are taking these medications. Reassuringly, most of the patients who received the second vaccination responded well. This study emphasizes the importance of a second vaccination and I recommend that all patients do so. “

Dr Tariq Ahmad, CLARITY Research Leader at the University of Exeter, added: “A poor antibody response to a single dose of the vaccine may increase the risk of COVID-19 in these patients. However, people who have been vaccinated after a previous COVID-19 infection and two vaccines Antibody levels were found to be much higher in a small number of vaccinated patients, which means that all patients receiving these drugs should prioritize a second vaccination at the optimal time. It suggests that. “

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affects 500,000 people across the UK, of which ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease are the two main forms. Symptoms include urgent and frequent bloody diarrhea, weight loss, pain, and extreme malaise.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British government advised that patients taking anti-TNF drugs may be at increased risk of coronavirus complications. All were advised to follow strict social distance measurements, and some were advised to shield, depending on the severity of their condition.

This is the first solid evidence that people with Crohn’s disease and colitis do not develop the expected antibodies after the first vaccination. Sarah Threet Crohn’s disease and colitis UK CEO

In this study, a small subset of patients showed no antibody response even after two exposures to COVID-19.

Dr. James Goodhand, co-author of the University of Exeter, said:

Patients taking anti-TNF drugs that remain at high risk after the first dose are advised to prioritize the second dose.

Further data is needed to investigate whether antibody levels need to be tested after two doses to identify the small number of patients who did not respond well to vaccination. “

First evidence of poor vaccine response

The study also found evidence that antibody response was low in current smokers and participants over the age of 60, but was high in non-white participants. The results of these findings need further investigation in larger studies before drawing firm conclusions.

Sarah Sleet, Chief Executive Officer of Crohn’s & Colitis UK, said: “This is the first solid evidence that people with Crohn’s disease and colitis who may need to take certain drugs to suppress the immune system do not develop the expected antibodies after the first vaccination. Although the second dose improves antibody levels, one in five does not develop antibodies after the second dose, so these people are at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and the shield ends. I’m desperately worried that I could develop a more serious illness when I do. Urgent investigation is needed on the optimal time between the first and second jabs, and booster jabs this fall. Must be prioritized. “

‘Infliximab is associated with diminished immunogenicity to BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in IBD patients‘Is published in the journal Gut

Quoted from the University of Exeter press release