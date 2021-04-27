Micrograph credits showing prostate acinar adenocarcinoma (the most common form of prostate cancer): Wikipedia



Urinalysis for new prostate cancer shows how aggressive the disease is and can reduce invasive biopsies

Researchers at the University of East Anglia Prostate cancer It also shows how aggressive the disease is.

A new study published today shows how a new test called “ExoGrail” has the potential to revolutionize the way suspicious patients do. prostate Cancer is risk-assessed prior to an invasive biopsy.

The researchers say their new test can reduce the number of unnecessary prostate cancer biopsies by 35 percent.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the United Kingdom. It usually progresses slowly and most cancers do not require treatment during a man’s life.

The most commonly used tests for prostate cancer include blood tests. Physical examination Known as rectal finger examination (DRE), MRI scan or invasive biopsy.

However, doctors have a hard time predicting which tumors will be invasive, making it difficult for many men to decide how to treat them.

Dr. Dan Brewer, a senior researcher at the University of East Anglia at Norwich Medical School, said:

“Therefore, there is an urgent need to improve the diagnosis and prediction of outcomes. Prostate cancer patients To minimize overdiagnosis and overtreatment while properly treating men Aggressive illnessEspecially if this can be done without an invasive biopsy.

Invasive biopsies carry significant financial, psychological, and social costs to patients and the healthcare system as well. “

The research team has developed a new ExoGrail urinalysis by combining two biomarker sources, a measurement of a protein marker called EN2 and gene expression levels of 10 genes associated with the risk of prostate cancer. It is based on a previously developed test called PUR and ExoMeth.

They tested using it Urine sample From 207 patients who had a prostate cancer biopsy at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

When comparing urine results to biopsy results, the study showed that the test successfully showed which patients had prostate cancer and which did not.

The ExoGrail test also provided risk scores for patients and highlighted patients for whom an invasive biopsy would have benefited.

Findings show that the use of information from multiple non-invasive biomarker sources may significantly improve the way patients with suspected prostate cancer are risk-assessed before invasiveness. Masu biopsy..

Dr. Brewer said: “Our new urine test not only shows whether a patient has prostate cancer, but also importantly how aggressive the disease is. This allows patients and doctors to get the right treatment. You can choose, and you may reduce that number. 35% of unnecessary biopsies. “

The research team is all led by Dr. Shea Connell, Professor Colin Cooper, Dr. Daniel Brewer, and Dr. Jeremy Clark of UEA’s Norwich Medical College, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Sally University, University Bradford, Earlham Institute, and The Movember GAP1 Urine. Biomarker Consortium.

Urine biomarker research was funded by the Movember GAP1 Urine Biomarker Project, Prostate Cancer UK, Masonic Charitable Foundation, Bob Champion Cancer Trust, King family, Andy Ripley Memorial Fund, Hargrave Foundation, Norfolk Freemasons, and Tesco Centenary Grant. ..

Paul Villanti, Executive Director of Movember’s program, said: urine test As part of the Global Action Plan Urine Biomarker Project.

“Perform a non-invasive test that can show exactly how aggressive a man’s prostate is. cancer Not only does it reduce the number of men who need to undergo a painful biopsy, it also ensures that the patient chooses the right course of treatment more quickly. “

“Integration of urinary EN2 protein and cell-free RNA data in the development of a multivariate risk model for the detection of pre-biopsy prostate cancer” was published in the journal cancer Tuesday, April 27, 2021.