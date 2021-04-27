Health
Coronavirus in the United States: One expert says it helps hesitant Americans decide to take Covid-19 shots.
According to some experts, it can be helpful to provide a strong incentive to take a shot.
“Many Americans want to know what’s included for me. They don’t want to wait until everyone reaches elusive herd immunity,” he said. Dr. Lina Wen, an emergency physician and CNN medical analyst, told CNN on Monday night.
“I think it’s more effective, we say.’Once fully vaccinated, that’s the end of the road. At that point, you can remove the mask outside. Many of the pre-pandemic lives. To enjoy the side, “she added.
“If the message is,’Everyone needs to be vaccinated, but your life will not change at all,’ that’s not a big incentive,” said a former Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One Dr. Richard Besser said. Monday’s CNN. “We are learning more and more that these are very effective vaccines. We know that being outdoors is much safer than being indoors.”
“I hit a hesitant wall”
According to some experts, to control the virus, 70% to 85% of the country must be immunized by either a previous infection or vaccination.
So far, about 42.5% of the population has been vaccinated at least once and 28.9% have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
The big challenge comes first.
Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said:
Murray said the United States expects that “there will be a shortage of people who want to get vaccinated” within a few weeks.
Among American religious groups, white evangelical Protestants are most likely to say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine, saying that one in four (26%) will not get the injection.
About 17% of Americans recognize that they are white evangelical Protestants.
The study also found that Democrats are much more likely to accept the vaccine than Independents and Republicans.
About 73% of Democrats said they received a shot or would get it as soon as possible, whereas 58% of independents said so.
Among Republicans, the figure fell to 45%, the survey found.
State resumes J & J vaccination
The CDC searched for and found 15 possible cases of a rare blood coagulation condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Three of the vaccinated people died.
“Probably relevant, but the risk is very low,” Warrensky said on Friday. “We see an overall event rate of 1.9 per million. About 7/1 million for women aged 18-49. For women over 50. It was 0.9 / 1 million. It is seen among men. “
The risk is very low, but within 3 weeks of taking the J & J vaccine, anyone who suffers from persistent severe headache or vision loss, shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling of the legs, persistent abdominal pain, or abnormal bruising , You need to see a doctor right away. CDC said in a new post on that website.
Experts encourage precautions for children
According to experts, vaccination of children will be the last piece of the puzzle to overcome the pandemic.
But in the meantime, children need to benefit from precautions and be protected from the virus, Besser, a former deputy CDC director, told CNN on Monday.
“Given that people under the age of 16 don’t have vaccines, we’re worried that we’re winning the pandemic when we see the states that have already declared the pandemic is over,” Besser said. He said.
“Thousands of children developed a very rare inflammatory syndrome,” he said, while children were hospitalized and not dead from the virus at the same rate as adults.
According to the CDC, more than 2,600 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C. This is a rare but serious condition associated with Covid-19. At least 33 children of MIS-C have died.
“Therefore, it is very important to maintain measures that say public health is essential to reduce infections to protect children until vaccines for children are also available,” Besser said. Added.
Vaccines have not yet been approved for children of all ages, so authorities must continue to take precautions such as wearing masks and physical distance after camp employees are vaccinated. It was.
“Everyone in a camp facility must always wear a mask,” the guidance says, with a few exceptions. Do not wear a mask when eating, drinking or swimming.
CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen, Jamie Gambrecht, Jen Christensen, Lauren Mascarenhas, Maggie Fox, Richard Allen Green, Michael Nederman, Kerien Riques, and Nadia Kounan contributed to this report.
