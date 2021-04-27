Health
New “side effects” reported after Covid jab
Hundreds of people complained of tinnitus after receiving the Covid vaccine.
This condition causes constant ringing in one or both ears and can compromise someone’s quality of life.
MHRA’s medical regulators have noticed something strange Side effects But it wasn’t clear if the jab was the cause or just a coincidence.
MHRA reports on post-Covid jab issues via the Yellow Card Scheme.
According to the latest update, of the 200,000 people suffering from side effects, 1,500 suffered from tinnitus.
There are more than 30 million jabs in 1,500 complaints, and even if proven, the risk is negligible, one in 20,000.
And the report is evenly divided between those given the Pfizer and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines. MailOnline..
The Tinnitus Association (BTA) has told its website that there is nothing to prove that the vaccine is the cause.
Report side effects do not need to prove that the drug caused side effects, there is only suspicion that it may have.
The sudden onset of this condition may have happened by accident at the same time someone was vaccinated with the Covid vaccine.
According to the NHS, tinnitus does not always have a definite cause, but it is often associated with mental health conditions and medications such as aspirin, diabetes, and thyroid disorders.
It already affects an estimated 10% of adults in the UK at any given time and can lead to depression and anxiety.
However, the BTA said tinnitus could be a temporary problem after vaccination with Covid.
“Evidence seems to indicate that the coronavirus vaccine is safe and likely to have mild side effects,” BTA said.
“It seems very unlikely that the vaccine will cause or exacerbate tinnitus.”
The association also said that Covid itself could have caused tinnitus, given that the two are linked.
Some experts say there is evidence that the coronavirus can lead to tinnitus.
Study by the University of Manchester A significant number of patients reported hearing loss after admission to Covid, and found that 6.6% had tinnitus.
Another study in November 2020According to Anglia Ruskin University, 40% of people who already have tinnitus say that a coronavirus infection exacerbated tinnitus.
It leads to a condition that lasts for several months for some and is considered As part of a long covid..
According to MHRA, all three vaccines used in the UK (Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna) are safe and effective even after rigorous testing.
Often, a few people with suspected complications only prove that the Yellow Card Scheme is working.
MHRA states: “All vaccines and medicines have some side effects. These side effects need to be continuously balanced with the expected benefits of preventing the disease.”
The most common side effects of the Pfizer vaccine in the study were injection site pain, malaise, headache, myalgia, chills, arthralgia, and fever, which were found in 1 in 10 people.
The same number of people reported tenderness or pain at the injection site, headache, malaise, myalgia, fever, chills, arthralgia, nausea, and general malaise after AZ jab.
Similar side effects are seen in people with model najab who have just begun to be administered in the UK this month.
Regulators have recently Plausible link Uses AZ vaccine and a rare and very rare type of blood clot. Most of the cases seen so far appear to be in young women.
For this reason, Pfizer or Moderna will provide jabs for those under the age of 30 instead.
