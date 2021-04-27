COVID-19 FAQ: Do Vaccines Affect the Menstrual Cycle? Health experts say no, vaccination is safe! Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles

Representative image (IANS)

India is struggling to contain the devastating second wave of COVID-19, which has broken all the world records of a deadly pandemic. To curb its spread, the Government of India is trying to accelerate the promotion of vaccination to inoculate most of the population.

However, one of the biggest concerns in the pandemic is the ongoing onslaught of false information that is widespread throughout social media. As soon as the government announced the expansion of vaccinations for people over the age of 18, many speculations about the safety of vaccines during menstruation began to encourage hesitation of existing vaccines in the country. Here we investigate whether there is such a link between vaccines and menstruation.

False information

Some social media posts argue that women should not be vaccinated during the menstrual cycle, five days before and five days later. The post also argues that individuals during menstruation have weakened immunity, and doses of the COVID-19 vaccine first reduce immunity and later build it. Therefore, the risk of catching an infection in the first window is higher than on other days.

As it became more widely distributed, the post was soon placed under government scanners, which quickly shattered this myth. The PIB Fact Check account states that this is a false claim and that vaccination during the menstrual cycle is harmless. The government reiterates the fact that all qualified individuals must be vaccinated from May 1st to combat the spread of the disease.

“The COVID-19 vaccine can be safely taken during menstruation. There are no data or studies to test this claim. The vaccine should be taken as soon as possible to save lives. Currently, this vaccine is over 18 years old. Safely recommended for all women, except for pregnant and lactating mothers, “said Dr. Astha Dayal, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, CK Billa Hospital, Gurgaon. Indian era..

No scientific research yet

In the article New York TimesSo far, health experts have confirmed that there is no evidence or data suggesting that the vaccine leads to changes in the menstrual cycle. The report also emphasizes the need to track changes in menstruation during clinical trials of the vaccine to learn about possible side effects.

A health expert at Yale University School of Medicine said it was plausible because both the vaccine and the menstrual cycle are closely linked to the immune system. However, more specific information and further research is needed to draw conclusions.

In the current scenario, the authors state that there may be temporary changes in the menstrual cycle, much like mild fever is reported after taking jabs. However, it does not significantly affect your overall health. There are several factors that usually affect your monthly menstrual cycle, such as stress, illness, medication, dietary changes, and physical activity. The association of any or all of these factors is much more pronounced in menstruation than in the regular COVID-19 vaccine.

Nonetheless, with the advent of this hypothesis, some researchers have conducted research and research to gain more insight. After taking the shot, Dr. Kate Clancy, a researcher who faced some problems in the cycle, visited Twitter to share her experience and ask if others also experienced a particular impact. It was.

Dr. Clancy and her colleagues are currently working to further collate such data through a formal study at Washington University in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, in India, health professionals continue to dispel this myth through social networking sites.

