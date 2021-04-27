The innovative high-speed COVID-19 test platform combines mass spectrometry and machine learning.

The target plate is used in mass spectrometers. Proteins from the sample are laser ionized and measured and analyzed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Credit: UC Davis Health



Maurice J, Chairman and CEO of the University of California, Davis and the Allegiant Travel Company. Gallagher, Jr. In partnership with, a new rapid COVID-19 test has been carried out.

Recent research published Nature Science report Shows that the new method is 98.3% accurate on a COVID-19 positive test and 96% accurate on a negative test.

“this test “There has never been anything like this test,” said Nam Trang, the lead author of the study and a professor of pathology at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine. We started with a blank slate. “

In the new COVID-19 test, Mass spectrometerDetects SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swabs, in combination with a powerful machine learning platform. The mass spectrometer can analyze the sample in minutes, which takes a total of about 20 minutes for the entire process.

Accuracy matches or exceeds many of the current COVID-19 screening tests. The new test method has the potential to quickly screen a large number of individuals in businesses, schools, venues and other large facilities.This project is with Gallagher, a graduate of the University of California, Davis. Long-time supporters of innovation and entrepreneurship At the University of California, Davis.

Last year, when the pandemic almost shut down the aviation and hospitality industries, he began conceptualizing an approach that would allow people to regroup safely.

Gallagher approached H. Rao Unnava, a professor and dean at the University of California, Davis School of Business, and associated him with Tran in the School of Medicine.

Gallagher and UC Davis have signed a sponsored research agreement to develop an automated COVID-19 test on a mass spectrometer with the support of Shimadzu Scientific Instruments.

Mass spectrometers are important analytical tools used in research and testing in a variety of industries.

This is the first test of COVID-19 that combines mass spectrometry with robotics and a robust automated machine learning platform to provide rapid test results. The combination of these unique factors not only enables testing for COVID-19, but may also allow rapid adaptation to the detection of other diseases and possibly future pandemic organisms.

“Through graduate generosity, Gallagher showed how businesses and universities can work together to solve problems that are of great importance to the world,” said Unnava. “We are pleased that this groundbreaking work will continue to build on the University of California, Davis’ reputation as a place of constant” greater expectations. ” “

The project is built on the previous success of the MILO platform

This collaboration is part of the new Center for Medical School, the Center for Diagnostic Innovation at the University of California, Davis.

“This groundbreaking, rapid new COVID-19 test demonstrates the deep expertise of our faculty and scientists in finding imminent solutions to global health problems,” UC. Allison Brashear, Dean of the Davis School of Medicine, said. “This kind of innovation and collaboration is the hallmark of our pandemic response.”

To ensure support for the analytical part of the study, Trang enlisted Human Rashidi, a longtime collaborator and professor in the Department of Pathology and Experimental Medicine.

Machine, mass spectrometer MALDI-TOF, or matrix support Laser desorption/ ionization time-of-light uses a laser to create small particles (ions) from large molecules in a test sample. These ionized particles create signals that can be used to identify many compounds, including those associated with microorganisms and pathogens.

For research226 nasal swabs from the UC Davis COVID-19 test bio-repository were ionized at Shimadzu 8020. The swabs were from the remaining samples and volunteers who agreed to the study. Some of the participants showed COVID-19 symptoms and some were asymptomatic.

Hundreds of peaks and signals generated by ionized test swabs were analyzed by the automated machine learning platform MILO (Machine Intelligence Learning Optimizer). Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence (AI). Tran, Rashidi and Summer Albahra are co-developers of MILO. This platform was previously used to predict severe infections and acute kidney injury.

For the COVID-19 test, MILO finds identification patterns in many mass spectrometric peaks and signals and decodes the patterns corresponding to the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the sample.

MILO completed the analysis in a fraction of the time it took for a non-automated machine learning approach. “This meant significantly facilitating research without compromising performance measurements,” says Rashidi.

Gallagher has launched a new startup. SpectraPassTo develop a rapid, automated system into a means of facilitating entrepreneurship and the economy.

Experts at the University of California, Davis help guide the SpectraPass team through the scientific, machine learning, and clinical steps needed to bring COVID-19 testing technology closer to an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). doing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic not only stopped world commerce and travel, but also robbed us of our basic human interactions, the freedom to be together,” he said. Gallagher.. “This project not only provided immediate and accurate information about COVID infections, but also brought about a real breakthrough that could be an important part of coping with other viruses and developing treatments. The excitement of working with the University of California, Davis team has helped us ensure that our children and grandchildren are better prepared to deal with potential pandemics of the future. I will. “

This partnership demonstrates Aggie Square’s goal of connecting and collaborating with universities, communities and industries.

The University of California, Davis, as a prestigious research university known for its excellence and discipline, is in a great position to collaborate with industry partners on innovative innovations that benefit society. ” , Said Mary Crohan, Provost and Executive Vice President.

For more information:

Nam K. Tran et al, New Application for Automatic Machine Learning with MALDI-TOF-MS for Rapid High-Throughput Screening of COVID-19: Proof of Concept, Science report (2021). Nam K. Tran et al, New Application for Automatic Machine Learning with MALDI-TOF-MS for Rapid High-Throughput Screening of COVID-19: Proof of Concept,(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41598-021-87463-w