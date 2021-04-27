Are you experiencing long-term olfactory loss due to COVID-19?Throw away steroids and try scent training: Experts | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (Pixabay.com via IANS) If you are experiencing long-term odor loss due to COVID-19, discard steroids and try to smell at least 4 different odors twice daily. Suggest an international group of odor experts. A team, including Professor Carl Philpott of the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, said steroids should not be used to treat the odor loss caused by COVID-19. Instead, they recommend “smell training,” a process that involves sniffing at least four different odors twice a day for several months. International Forum on Allergies and Nasal Sciences. Olfactory loss is a prominent symptomatology of COVID-19, and pandemics have forced many to have long-term olfactory loss. Corticosteroids (a type of drug that suppresses inflammation in the body) are often prescribed to help treat symptoms such as asthma and are also considered as a treatment option for olfactory loss due to COVID-19. “But there are well-known potential side effects such as fluid retention, high blood pressure, mood swings and behavioral problems,” said Carl Philpott, a professor and deodorant expert at the University of East Anglia at Norwich Medical School. I am. “The significant increase in olfactory loss due to COVID-19 has created unprecedented global therapeutic demand. Approximately 1 in 5 people who experience olfactory loss as a result of COVID-19 have a normal olfaction of 8 He reports he hasn’t returned to the week, after getting sick, “Filpot added. However, studies show that 90% of people will fully recover their sense of smell after 6 months. The team conducted a systematic evidence-based review to see if corticosteroids help people regain their sense of smell. They found little evidence that corticosteroids helped with olfactory loss. It is also not recommended for use as a treatment for post-viral olfactory loss due to the well-known potential adverse side effects. But on the other hand, odor training may help. “It aims to help recovery based on neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain to reorganize itself to compensate for changes and injuries,” Philpott said. **** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal headline and text changes.

