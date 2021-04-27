The region records the first week without Covid’s death since August





The region recorded its first week without Covid-related deaths since August.

The figures released on Thursday, April 22 confirm that there were no Covid-19 deaths anywhere in the city in the seven days leading up to April 19.

The region is made up of municipalities in St. Helens, Knowsley, Halton, Liverpool Sefton and Wirral. The last of the city’s seven days without Covid’s death was the week until August 24, just before the start of the second wave last fall. This news is further evidence that the virus is retreating across the region, thanks to previous restrictions and the deployment of vaccines that now reach more than 50% of the population. However, incomplete figures indicate that sadly there was another Covid’s death after this period, with one death recorded at St. Helens on April 20th. These numbers include all deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. This measure has resulted in 3,902 deaths from Covid-19 in urban areas since the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, infection rates continue to decline across urban areas, with only 239 new cases detected in the same week compared to 277 cases last week. Public health officials hope that Covid-19 cases will continue to decline in the coming weeks, despite the relaxation of blockade restrictions. But even if an incident occurs, the fact that almost all of the most vulnerable people in urban areas are vaccinated should prevent the Covid death surge seen in previous waves. The latest figures show that nearly 800,000 people in urban areas are vaccinated. This represents 51% of the total population and 62% of adults. This includes 96% of people over the age of 65 who are much more vulnerable to the virus.

