Can I take alcohol after corona vaccination?

After many years and many expectations, vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine can be a source of celebration. This can also mean pouring a drink and toasting new immunity. But can alcohol interfere with your immune response?

Simply put, it depends on how much you drink.

There is no evidence that taking a glass or two may reduce the effectiveness of the current Covid vaccine. Several studies have found that in the long run, small or moderate amounts of alcohol can actually benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation.

On the other hand, it consumes large amounts of alcohol, especially in the long run. Can suppress the immune system According to experts, it can interfere with the vaccine response. Anything that interferes with the immune response is a cause for concern, as it can take weeks for the body to produce antibodies at the level of protection against the new coronavirus after a covid shot.

“If you’re a really moderate drinker, you’re not at risk of drinking before or after vaccination,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Virus Research Center at the University of California, Irvine. The effect of alcohol on the immune response. “But make sure you understand what moderate drinking really means. The effects on all biological systems, including the immune system, are very serious and soon after you leave that moderate zone. It is dangerous to drink large amounts of alcohol because it occurs in