Can I take alcohol after corona vaccination?
After many years and many expectations, vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine can be a source of celebration. This can also mean pouring a drink and toasting new immunity. But can alcohol interfere with your immune response?
Simply put, it depends on how much you drink.
There is no evidence that taking a glass or two may reduce the effectiveness of the current Covid vaccine. Several studies have found that in the long run, small or moderate amounts of alcohol can actually benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation.
On the other hand, it consumes large amounts of alcohol, especially in the long run. Can suppress the immune system According to experts, it can interfere with the vaccine response. Anything that interferes with the immune response is a cause for concern, as it can take weeks for the body to produce antibodies at the level of protection against the new coronavirus after a covid shot.
What You Need to Know About Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Suspension in the United States
- April 23, Advisory Committee of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Voted to recommend unsuspending To Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Adds a label about a very rare but potentially dangerous blood coagulation disorder.
- Federal health officials are expected to formally recommend the state Unpause..
- Vaccination was recently discontinued after reports of rare blood coagulopathy in six vaccinated women.
- The overall risk of developing a disorder Very low.. Women between the ages of 30 and 39 are at greatest risk, with 11.8 cases per million doses. There were 7 cases per million doses among women between the ages of 18 and 49.
- Currently, nearly 8 million vaccines have been administered. Between men and women over the age of 50, there is less than one case per million doses.
- Johnson & Johnson also had Decided to postpone the deployment of the vaccine in Europe In similar concerns, but decided to do it later Resume the campaign After the European Union drug regulator stated that a warning label needed to be added. South Africa has been devastated by the more contagious viral variants that have emerged there. Vaccine suspension But then So I moved forward..
“If you’re a really moderate drinker, you’re not at risk of drinking before or after vaccination,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Virus Research Center at the University of California, Irvine. The effect of alcohol on the immune response. “But make sure you understand what moderate drinking really means. The effects on all biological systems, including the immune system, are very serious and soon after you leave that moderate zone. It is dangerous to drink large amounts of alcohol because it occurs in
Moderate drinking is generally defined as 2 or less drinks a day for men and up to 1 drink a day for women, while heavy drinking is 4 or more drinks a day for men and 3 or more drinks a day for women. It is defined.With that in mind 1 “standard” drink Considered as 5 ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of spirited liquor, or 12 ounces of beer.
Some of the first concerns about alcohol and covid vaccination came after Russian health officials warned in December that people should avoid alcohol for two weeks before being vaccinated and then quit drinking for another 42 days. It has begun to spread. According to a Reuters reportOfficials argued that alcohol could interfere with the body’s ability to develop immunity to the new coronavirus. Her warning caused a fierce backlash in Russia. One of the world Highest drinking rate.
In the United States, some experts say they have heard similar concerns about whether it is safe to take before and after vaccination. Dr. Angela Hulett, an associate professor of infectious diseases who leads the Covid Infectious Diseases team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said: “Of course, people who are vaccinated with these vaccines want to make sure they are doing everything right to maximize their immune response.”
Dr. Hewlett said that clinical trials of the Covid vaccine, which is currently approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration, did not specifically investigate whether alcohol had any effect on the effectiveness of the vaccine. There may be more information about it in the future. But so far, most of what is known, including studies investigating how alcohol affects the human immune system and whether it interferes with the immune response of other vaccinated animals. Comes from a previous study.
One of them Clear from research High alcohol intake impairs the immune response, Increases susceptibility to bacterial and viral infections.. It prevents immune cells from migrating to the site of infection and performing tasks such as destroying viruses, bacteria, and infected cells. Pathogens are more likely to invade cells and cause many other problems.
In contrast, moderate drinking does not seem to have this effect. In one studyScientists have exposed 391 people to five different respiratory viruses and found that moderate drinkers are less likely to catch a cold, but smokers did not.
In another study, Dr. Messaoudi and colleagues provided rhesus monkeys with alcoholic beverages for seven months and investigated how their bodies responded to vaccines against the poxvirus. Like humans, some rhesus monkeys enjoy alcohol and drink a lot, while others are less interested and limited to a small amount. Researchers have found that animals that are chronically drunk are less responsive to the vaccine. “They had an immune response that was almost nonexistent,” said Dr. Messaoudi.
However, animals that consumed only moderate amounts of alcohol showed the strongest response to the vaccine, even when compared to Teetotalists who did not consume alcohol at all. A similar pattern was seen in studies with rats. Animals that consume large amounts of alcohol have a weaker or no immune response to infection compared to animals that consume moderate amounts of alcohol. Other studies suggest that moderate drinking by people lowers inflammatory markers in the blood.
Another reason to reduce alcohol intake is that heavy drinking and subsequent hangovers can increase the side effects of the Covid vaccine, such as fever, malaise, and body aches, and make you feel sick. .. Hewlett at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Hewlett chose not to drink after receiving the Covid vaccine. But she said that people should be free to absorb as long as they drink to the extent that it makes sense.
“Drinking a glass of champagne probably won’t block your immune response,” she said. “I think it’s okay to drink a moderate amount of festive drinks.”
