



COVID-19 is a levitating virus. That is, it spreads when you are near someone who has the virus and inhales infectious particles. It is important to wear a mask to prevent it from spreading between people. Masks can delay the spread of COVID, but wearing a mask does not guarantee complete protection from infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionWearing a mask helps prevent the spread of COVID by reducing the inhalation of respiratory droplets containing the virus. The mask also adds an additional layer of protection by creating a physical barrier between the infectious particles and the air we breathe. What is the correct way to wear a mask? This guide describes some of the most important steps you can take to properly wear your mask. Clean your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based disinfectant before touching the mask. This keeps potentially infectious particles away from the face. Clean the mask regularly Keeping the mask clean is important to maintain an effective protective layer. If you are using a cloth mask, wash it regularly with soap and water. Experts recommend cleaning the mask for at least 20 seconds for a thorough cleaning. The surgical mask cannot be washed. It must be safely disposed of after each use. Put the mask on your nose Many people leave the mask hanging on their chin, which is not the correct way to wear it. Make sure the mask covers the bridge of the nose for a more effective and safe fit. The mask should completely cover the mouth and nostrils, leaving no large gaps for air to penetrate. If you are wearing a Tion mask, you need to tie the back of your head tightly while the front material completely covers your nose and mouth. How to safely remove the mask Do not touch the mask unless absolutely necessary. The risk of infection may increase. To remove the mask, remove the ear ring directly or slowly loosen the knot on the back of the head. If you have problems removing the mask and need to touch it, be sure to disinfect your hands immediately before and after. Do not touch other people’s masks while trying to help others in the removal process. If you need to help a sick or elderly person put on or take off the mask, just touch the loop or tie cloth and wash your hands immediately. Do not touch the fabric in front of your face. Common face mask mistakes Do not wear a loose mask If you have breathing problems, you may want to wear a loose mask, but wearing a mask that is too loose is not very effective. If your nose or mouth is exposed, you risk inhaling virus droplets from others. Do not touch the mask repeatedly Find a mask that fits properly and is comfortable so you don’t want to touch it again and again. Touching the mask, especially the front covering the mouth, can increase the risk of infection as the hands touch many surfaces throughout the day. Do not wear extremely tight masks A tighter mask does not necessarily mean a safer mask. If the mask is too tight to breathe, it is not the correct size. Before you go out, try different sizes of masks to see which one fits your face. Under no circumstances should you touch or wear another person’s mask. Do not wear masks of friends or relatives, even if you do not have symptoms of COVID. Do not mask children under 2 years old According to government guidelines, children under the age of 2 should not wear masks due to the risk of choking. Children over the age of 2 may need to wear a mask in a crowded area outdoors, but if you are in a relatively isolated area with only your family, you can remove the mask. Masks come in different shapes and sizes and are made of different materials. We’ve put together a list of some of the best options based on effectiveness, price, and design to help you find the right mask. Jumble Blue Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask, 50 Packs: Available in Amazon

These masks provide three layers of protection and an internal wire that fits snugly on the nose. WeCare Tie Dye Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask, 50 Packs: Available at Amazon

WeCare masks come in lots of fun colors and have a soft inner layer for added comfort. Sanjoy KN95 Professional Protective Disposable Face Mask: Available at iHerb

These sealed masks feature a filtration efficiency of 95%. Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask: Available at Amazon

This KN95 mask is multi-layered and has been tested in the lab for efficiency. Made-to-order adult washable print cross face mask: Available at Coles

Bespoke cloth masks come in a variety of colors and patterns and are made with a nose bar that can be bent to fit all face sizes and types. Kitch Leopard 100% Cotton Face Mask Set: Available at Alta Beauty

This set of three masks is made of soft cotton and comes with a fun leopard print design.

