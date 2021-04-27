Peoria and Tazewell confirm outbreak of COVID-19 despite a decrease in cases in Illinois





Illinois reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus during the week ending Sunday, adding 18,800 new cases. This is a 16.3% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 22,471 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois is ranked 15th among the fastest coronavirus spreads per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 13.8% from the previous week, and 407,147 cases were reported. With 3.81% of the country’s population, Illinois had 4.62% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 11 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Throughout Illinois, cases decreased in 72 counties, the most in Cook, Peoria, and Will counties. More:Don’t you think the gentle COVID-19 is a big deal?Studies show an increased risk of death after 6 months Tazewell County reported 403 cases and 5 deaths last week. A week ago, 563 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 16,328 cases and 261 deaths. Peoria County reported 635 cases and 7 deaths last week. A week ago, 1,068 cases and 6 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 21,897 cases and 287 deaths. Woodford County reported 100 cases and 6 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 123 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 4,498 cases and 68 deaths. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Illinois ranks 18th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 44.8% of its population is at least partially vaccinated. The national percentage is 42.2%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. More:Tazewell County will resume a single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine on Thursday In the week ending Sunday, Illinois reported 821,983 vaccinations, including 395,460 initial doses. Last week, the state received 826,475 vaccinations, including 457,701 initial doses. Overall, Illinois reported a total of 9,011,738 doses. Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the counties of Peoria, Fulton, and Tazewell. Overall, the newest case was added in Cook County, with 7,471 cases. DuPage County, 1,410 cases. Will County has 1,102 people. Weekly cases increased in 27 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from the pace last week was in the counties of St. Clair, Fulton and Mercer. In Illinois, 184 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 162 people were reported dead. More:Are you hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?Journal star wants to hear from you Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,320,934 people have been coronavirus-positive and 24,139 have died from the disease in Illinois, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 32,077,178 are positive and 572,200 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

