Covid vaccines can now be booked by people over the age of 42





The NHS Coronavirus Vaccine Reservation System has been opened to healthy people over the age of 42. The national booking system has been extended twice in two days to allow healthier adults in their 40s to book jabs. British people over the age of 42, or those who turn 42 before July 1, can now arrange vaccine reservations in the following ways: Nationwide reservation site.. The system was only open to people over the age of 44 on Monday. Due to supply constraints throughout April, secondary vaccines for those at highest risk for Covid-19 were prioritized over available supplies. However, despite supply issues, the NHS was able to extend its vaccine program to the second phase, healthy adults under the age of 50. The first in this group to be offered jabs were people aged 45-49. Within a week of the booking system being launched, two-thirds of this group received the first vaccine. Am I qualified? You are eligible for a free coronavirus vaccine if: You are over 42 years old Will be 42 years old by July 1, 2021 do you High risk due to COVID-19 (Clinically very vulnerable) You are at higher risk (clinically vulnerable) You have a learning disability You are a qualified frontline health or social care worker You get a caregiver allowance and support following a local government assessment, or your GP record shows that you are a caregiver Some exceptions: If you are a qualified unpaid caregiver but cannot make an appointment, please consult your GP

If your Covid-19 test is positive, wait four weeks from the date of your test before making an appointment.

If you are under the age of 30 on March 30, 2021, you will not be offered a reservation for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.There may be few reservations available or you may need to move further

If you are pregnant, consult your obstetrics team or a general practitioner’s health care professional before making an appointment.It is desirable to have a Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine that is not available on all vaccination sites How can I make a reservation if I qualify? There is a need click here Access the NHS vaccine reservation system. The website will then guide you through the booking process, allowing you to select the date, time and location of the first and second doses. How do I get the vaccine? The NHS will contact you when you qualify for the vaccine and you will be invited to make an appointment. If you are enrolled in the GP, you will be contacted by surgery by phone, text, email, or mail to book for vaccination at your local vaccine center. You can register for GP surgery even if you have not yet registered for GP surgery. It’s a good idea to make sure your contact details are up-to-date to avoid delays. However, if you are over 50 and have not yet been vaccinated, the government will encourage you to contact your GP.

