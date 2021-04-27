Are there any side effects of the COVID vaccine?Why it feels good: Shot

Westend61 / Getty Images / Westend61

If you think vaccination is a challenge now, consider 18.th-Century version. After scratching the pus from smallpox boil on the arm, fever, sweating, chills, bleeding, purging with dangerous drugs for 3 weeks, accompanied by hymns, prayers, and preacher preaching the fire of hell I will.

It was a smallpox vaccination at the time. This process generally worked and was preferred over withstanding “smallpox”. Smallpox killed about one-third of those who got it. Patients were often grateful for vaccination trials — anyway, once it was done.

“Thus, by God’s mercy, I have been protected by smallpox distemper,” wrote Peter Thacher in 1764 after a process at the Boston Vaccination Hospital. “Many vicious sins were my sins, but I hope they are washed away.”

Today, Americans again, surprisingly, want to suffer a bit in return for immunity from the virus that has turned the world over.

About half of people vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, especially women, experience discomfort, from hot and painful arms to chills, headaches, fever and fatigue. Sometimes they brag about their symptoms. They often welcome them.

Patricia Mandatri, an Argentine immigrant to Los Angeles, was skeptical about the content of the shot when she barely felt the needle go in after her first vaccination with the Moderna vaccine in March.

But the next day, she was happy and “feels like a truck hit me,” says Mandatri. “When I started to feel rotten, I said,’Yes, I was vaccinated.’ I was happy. I was relieved.”

Symptoms indicate that your immune system is responding to the vaccine in a way that protects it from the disease, but evidence from clinical trials has shown that people with few or no symptoms were also protected. Experts say that you don’t feel sick if you don’t feel sick.

“This is the first vaccine in history that everyone has ever complained about. Absent I have symptoms. ” Immunologist Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital.

Indeed, there is some evidence of a stronger immune response in young people, and those who get sick when vaccinated...Small study People at the University of Pennsylvania reported systemic side effects such as fever, chills, and headaches The antibody level may have been slightly higher..The· Large-scale trial of Pfizer’s vaccine Younger patients showed the same tendency.

But that doesn’t mean that people who don’t respond badly to the vaccine aren’t well protected, he says. Dr. Joanna Schoenmann, UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, an expert in infectious disease and aging immunology. The symptoms of the disease are undoubtedly part of the immune response, but the important immune response is defense, she says. “It is conserved across age groups and may be independent of whether there were local or systemic side effects.”

The immune system response that causes post-vaccination symptoms is thought to be triggered by a protein called a Toll-like receptor that is present in certain immune cells.These receptors Functionality declines in the elderlyIt is also likely to have chronic, low-grade activation of the immune system that paradoxically weakens the faster response to the vaccine.

However, other parts of the immune system are responding more slowly to the vaccine by creating the specific types of cells needed to protect against the coronavirus. These are the so-called memory B cells that make antibodies that attack the virus and the “killer T cells” that track and destroy the cells infected with the virus.

Many other vaccines, including those that prevent hepatitis B and bacterial pneumonia, are highly effective with a relatively mild side effect profile, Shaneman said.

Whether or not there is a strong response to the vaccine is “interesting, but in a way not an important issue,” he said. Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. In conclusion, he says, “Don’t worry.”

There was a time when doctors prescribed cod liver oil and people thought it tasted bad for the drug to work. People who got sick after the COVID vaccination said, “We feel a little suffering. We bent over to the real thing,” Shaneman (who had a slight fever) said. say. “When people have no side effects, they feel they have been deprived of experience.”

Still, side effects can be a hopeful sign, especially when the side effects are over, said Eddie, the leader of the McCarty Memorial Christian Church, who has led efforts to vaccinate people attending the Black Church in Los Angeles. Anderson says. He helps them throughout the rocky season by reminding them of the fun reunions with their children and grandchildren that will be possible after vaccination.

“I’m a Christian minister,” he says. “I tell them. If you get over the pain and discomfort, healing is on the other side. You can be completely human again.”

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news room that produces detailed journalism on health issues. KHN, along with policy analysis and polling, is one of three major operational programs: KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is a donated non-profit organization that provides the public with information on health issues.