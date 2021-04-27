COVID 19: When “not following” the “design of life” The law of nature: Part 2

By Ashish Kalra

A. Superman: Christopher Reeve in a wheelchair.

B. Cousin Marriage Biology:

C. RATS: 2 to 1250 at the end of the year as different bird species (owls, falcons, eagle, snake eagle) feed on rats, as well as different snake species (Python, rattle snake, cobra). Designed to increase to). Therefore, rats need to grow exponentially to maintain this equilibrium.

The COVD19 pandemic is devastating. It has killed nearly 3 million people worldwide and has spread to more than 215 countries. In the process, more than 500,000 beautiful and innocent Americans were killed. Over 150,000 people in India. This was worse than the 1918 pandemic. Now there is a design of life. Everything has a design. COVID 19 has a design. It’s here:Birds have wings and can fly. Humans cannot fly. If you try to fly, you land in a wheelchair like Christopher Reeves. It is not a random event. Nature’s deeds!The Pakistani community in Bradford marries their first cousin (Balasubramaniam: the biology of the first cousin’s marriage “) This is incorrect results in almost three times the anomaly of a normal marriage in Pakistan Discovered in the community and Parsis, India-they marry their first and second cousins ​​Biologically it’s not wise How to fix it? A natural act!

D. “Design of Life” (Mongoose and Cobra): There is a design of life. the above, Mongoose has an unaffected acetylcholine receptor (graph above) that can kill one of the world’s most toxic snakes, the cobra... If a human is bitten by a cobra (by provocation), he can die in 30 minutes. This is not the case with mongoose because of the acetylcholine receptor. Animals have a closed ecosystem.

E. Equilibrium population and nature: This is actually a beautiful equilibrium. If you violate it, it reacts naturally. Let’s say you have Democracy X near South America. Large population. A $ 125 / month gardener has 12 children and a $ 150 / month car cleaner has 14 children. Poor people usually have more children, so they have more hands to feed their hungry mouth. But there are no resources for education, health care, or drinking water. Water is also a problem. Now, as this democratic president says, each family can only have one child, people revolt and he is voted out of power. How do you maximize the synergistic effect of this “demographic bonus”? How do you best control this growing population in a large democracy in an era of rapid automation and machine learning? Where are jobs created for such a large population? The answer is that it will be impossible! Those jobs aren’t there. So what is the solution? Nature’s deeds! Depending on the thing? Something like a plague. So even if you have the best doctor, there are new variants similar to the British B117 or the Brazilian P1. Now, basically, think of humans and nature as 45 degrees at a right angle of 90 degrees, respectively. They are in equilibrium. When humans invade nature and reach 75 degrees, nature counterattacks. There is an “optimal limit” to the population. This democracy will have to shift to the “one-child policy” seen in China.

3. Viral symptoms (SARS, MERS, CORONA): The “viral algorithm” (symptoms of dyspnea, severe acute respiratory syndrome) remains the same. Another animal (civet for SARS, camel for MERS), and ferret / rabbit for corona (Jeremy Page, Drew Hinsho, WSJ, February 21)- All lead to respiratory problems and acute respiratory syndrome.. Humans are not designed to eat animals. If so, “an ugly reaction will occur.” This is due to DESIGN.

4. Humans and animals are different ecosystems. Humans cannot invade animal ecosystems. A fatal reaction occurs.

5. Bat coronavirus DEADLY SARS VIRUS (human consumption of bat-infected “Civets”, four-legged mammals in China, 2003, Guangdong) and MERS VIRUS (human consumption of bat-infected camels, Middle East, 2012) is also the cause. .. Also importantly, they are responsible for COVID 19 (human consumption of “bat-infected” pangorin / badgers, 2020, Wuhan, China). With 8-9 regular flights from Wuhan, the virus spreads exponentially to the United States, Europe and Iran. See Optimal Virus Design (www.ashishkalra.org).

6. Coronavirus that infects different animals: According to top virologists and microbiologists, Dr. Stanley Perlman and Anthony Fail: “Coronaviruses: Their Replication and Cause Review” (National Library of Medicine, PMID 32833200)- Coronaviruses cause a variety of diseases in mammals and birds, from enteritis in cattle and pigs, upper respiratory tract infections in chickens to deadly human respiratory infections. This is the key. These viruses also infect humans (cattle, chickens, pigs) when these animals are killed and eaten. This is in addition to the deadly virus from eating wild animals (boars, civets, leopards, pangolins, badgers). Deadly viruses like SARS and COVID pandemics.

7. “Human design is vegetarian”: That is the structure of the human body. This is due to DESIGN. God created this. Humans do not have the “canines” to tear meat like carnivores. As shown in the chart, humans have small kidneys, like herbivores. Carnivores have large kidneys to flesh out “poisonous meat”. Herbivores & Man has “SAME DESIGN”.

8. “New vegetarian and laboratory-based meat” is a new and necessary diet. _______________________________________________________________

