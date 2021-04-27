be careful!Patients admitted with COVID-19 at risk of heart failure





The battle for the coronavirus is not over yet. Currently, cases of new virus attacks are witnessing a sudden peak in India. Among the problems that already exist, experts warn that viruses can cause havoc in your mind. So what is COVID-19 doing in your mind? Experts have shown that patients admitted with Covid-19 may be at risk of developing heart failure without a history of heart disease or cardiovascular risk factors. Read again- How to treat yourself at home if you have mild COVID-19 symptoms These cases are rare, but doctors should be aware of this potential complication, said a team at Mount Sinai Hospital in the United States. Read again- Seriously ill COVID-19 patients get free remdesivir against prescription: Prime Minister Yogi “There were selected individuals who developed new heart failure without risk factors or illness. SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) can directly affect the cardiovascular system and cause new heart failure. We need to learn more about what is the indirect effect of a serious illness or the direct invasion of the virus. ”Anu Lara, senior researcher at the Heart Failure Research Department at Ikarn Medical University in Mount Sinai Said. Read again- Wear a mask at home and do not go out to be safe from COVID-19: Niti Aayog member In this study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the team found 6,439 Covid-19-positive adult patients admitted and confirmed at Mount Sinai Health Systems Hospital between February 27 and June 26, 2020. I examined a person’s electronic medical records. They found 37 patients (0.6 percent) with no history of heart failure who developed new cases of heart failure.Of those new heart failure patients, 8 (22 percent) had no previous experience Cardiovascular disease Or risk factors, 14 had a history of heart disease and 15 had no heart disease, but had at least one risk factor. The eight patients with no medical history were young, with an average age of 43 years, mostly male, with a low classification of obesity index, and few comorbidities such as respiratory and renal disorders. These eight patients also had more examples of cardiogenic shock — a life-threatening condition in which the heart suddenly failed to pump enough blood to the body. Patients with a history of heart disease or risk factors averaged 73 years. “Importantly, the symptoms of heart failure, shortness of breath, can mimic the symptoms associated with Covid-19, but by paying attention to the results of this study, clinicians are more likely to have heart failure than Covid-19 alone. You may be prompted to monitor for signs of congestion that are consistent with, “Lara said. Published: April 27, 2021 16:36 | Updated: April 27, 2021 16:39



