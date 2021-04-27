Covid Vaccine: Treatment of Common Enteropathy May Slow Response to COVID-19 Vaccine: Study





People taking common prescription medications for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) should not be considered protected after the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many such people are known to have poor antibody responses. In this study, published in the journal GUT, vaccination With Pfizer / BioNTech Or Oxford / AstraZeneca The 865 COVID-19 vaccine treated with the anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) drug infliximab is prescribed to approximately 2 million people worldwide. Anti-TNF drugs are an effective treatment for immune-inflammatory diseases, according to researchers at. Imperial College London University of Exeter, UK. However, by suppressing the immune system, they may reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine and increase the risk of serious infections, they said. The team found that people treated with infliximab had significantly lower levels of antibodies compared to 428 people with the alternative treatment, vedolizumab. “This is a very important study, showing that a single dose of SARS-CoV2 vaccine is not sufficient to provoke a protective antibody response in patients treated with anti-TNF drugs,” the Imperial Ministry said. Nick Powell, co-chief author of the study, said. Metabolism, digestion and replication. “This is important because millions of people around the world are taking these drugs. Rest assured, most of them responded well in patients who received a second vaccination. “Powell said.

The study recruited 6,935 patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis from 92 hospitals in the United Kingdom between September and December 2022. Researchers investigated the effects of these drugs on COVID-19 susceptibility and protective immunity after infection or vaccination. Researchers have pointed out that vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies that protect individuals from future infections. They said that for the vaccine to be effective, it must elicit a sufficient number of virus-targeted antibodies to prevent subsequent infections. After a single dose of the vaccine, only about one-third (103) of the 328 participants treated with infliximab alone produced sufficient levels of antibody against the virus for the vaccine to be considered effective. did. In participants taking infliximab and immunomodulators such as azathioprine and methotrexate at the same time, antibody levels were even lower after a single dose of the vaccine. The study found that only 125 of the 537 participants in the group met the antibody test positive threshold. However, in a subgroup of people who had previously been infected with COVID-19, and in a small number of patients who had already been vaccinated a second time, antibody responses were significantly elevated and effective after two exposures. Was shown. Based on these observations, the researchers conclude that people taking anti-TNF drugs should be considered a priority for a second vaccination. Previous studies have shown that infliximab may blunt the immune system against COVID-19 infection and increase the risk of reinfection. Tariq Ahmad, lead author of a study at the University of Exeter, pointed out that poor antibody response to a single dose of the vaccine may increase the risk of COVID-19 in these patients. “But we found that antibody levels were much higher in people who were vaccinated after a previous COVID-19 infection and in a small number of patients who were vaccinated twice. It suggests that all treated patients should prioritize a second dose at the optimal time. ”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos