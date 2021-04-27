CDC: Unsafe Bedding Reed Case for Sudden Infant Death





Washington — A new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that unsafe bedding is the leading cause of sudden and unexpected infant mortality (SUID). Study published on Tuesday American Academy of Pediatrics, We found that an unsafe sleeping environment was associated with 72% of health agency registered SUIDs. This study investigated 4,929 sudden infant death syndromes between 2011 and 2017. According to a survey, of all SUIDs in the CDC registry, 31% were due to “choking” or “possible choking” and 41% were classified as “unknown”, but “unsafe sleep”. It is related to “factors”. Researchers have found that soft bedding is responsible for 75% of deaths from airway obstruction. The· CDC Recommendations To prevent SUID, soft bedding such as blankets, pillows, bumper pads, and stuffed animals should be kept out of your baby’s sleeping area. “Some parents may feel that they need to add sheets or blankets to their crib to keep their baby warm and comfortable during sleep,” said the CDC. “But sheets, comforters and blankets can increase the risk of choking and overheat your baby.” “While the SUID registry provides a vast amount of information, researchers need further research and improvement in mortality investigations and documentation to further improve safe sleep guidelines and educational efforts to prevent SUIDs. We conclude that, “said the American Academy of Pediatrics. Press release About new research. Relation: FDA proposes restrictions on arsenic and lead in baby food Relation: Doctors say parents should give their children peanuts at an early age to prevent allergies So that your baby can sleep safely CDC supports recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.. Parents are advised to lie on their backs during all sleep times, including naps and nights. According to the guidance, a solid, flat sleeping surface, such as a safety-approved crib mattress covered only with sheets, is the safest place for your baby to sleep. According to the CDC, some parents and caregivers may want to put their baby on a soft surface so that they can sleep more comfortably, but the soft surface increases the risk of sleep-related death in the baby. There is a possibility. This is supported by new research. According to CDC guidance, accidental choking and strangulation can occur when the baby is sleeping in an adult bed or other unsafe sleeping surface. Therefore, it is advisable to sleep in a crib or bassinet in the same room as the parent or caregiver until the baby is 6 months old or older, ideally 1 year old. “Sharing a room with a baby is much safer than sharing a bed and can reduce the risk of SIDS by as much as 50%,” said the CDC’s recommendations. “Also, placing the crib close to the bed so that the baby is in sight makes it easier to breastfeed, comfort, and monitor the baby.”

